The 18th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou rescheduled to 21 – 24 August 2020

In recent months China has taken a range of steps to successfully curb the COVID-19 outbreak. In view of the improving domestic situation, the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government is encouraging the gradual resumption of business. Accordingly, the organisers of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG) 2020 have announced new show dates. The previously postponed show will be held from 21 – 24 August 2020 in Areas A & B of the China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou.

With the government’s measures to contain the pandemic proving successful, the Office for the Novel Coronavirus Control and Prevention Unit of the Guangdong Province Health Commission has released a set of guidelines for the resumption of business in the province. In addition, the Guangzhou Culture Finance Promotion Association has also launched ten measures to aid culture and tourism related companies tide over difficulties. With restrictions continuing to loosen, entertainment and audio visual consumption is expected to rebound as offline entertainment venues and activities gradually resume.

To help expedite a quick market recovery, the organisers of PLSG have announced new show dates in August. Ms Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Prolight + Sound Guangzhou has been rooted in China’s professional light and audio industry for 18 years. The difficulties of the past few months have been unprecedented, however we are proud to have stood with the industry wherever we can, including offering online promotional support. After diligent consideration and discussion with stakeholders, we have decided to hold the show in August. I would like to thank the industry for supporting PLSG through this uncertain period. We will ensure the August fair offers a safe and effective platform for the industry to reconnect and foster an even stronger partnership.”

To safeguard the health and safety of all participants and staff, the organisers of PLSG have been closely communicating with the venue and relevant government health departments. Extra health and safety measures will be implemented, including frequent sanitisation of facilities, adequate supply of disinfection amenities, and regular temperature scanning.

Prolight + Sound Guangzhou is organised by Messe Frankfurt and the Guangdong International Science and Technology Exhibition Company (STE). The fair is an important launching platform for new products and technologies. With the new show dates, the fair will help the professional light and audio industry recover from this challenging time. When considering a practical marketing schedule for industry stakeholders in the year ahead, the 2021 edition will be held from 16 – 19 May.

For more details about the show, visit www.prolightsound-guangzhou.com or email plsgz@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

