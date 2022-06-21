Yamaha AG01 Wins NAMM 2022 Best in Show Award

Yamaha AG01 Wins NAMM 2022 Best in Show Award

Early June saw Yamaha return to the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center, California, and leave with a Best In Show award for the new AG01 combined condenser microphone and mixer.

Launched in April, the AG01 is a studio-quality USB-C microphone, combined with a high performance mixer that features DSP effects, LOOPBACK functionality and flexible connections for stress-free streaming. Available in black or white, it’s compact enough to be placed on a desk or mounted on a desk arm, is powered via USB or battery pack and can transform almost any environment into a fully-functioning streaming station.

During the NAMM show’s first two days, hundreds of products, services and technologies were carefully reviewed by leading industry experts, moderated by Frank Alkyer, publisher of Music, Inc. and UpBeat Daily magazines. The AG01 was awarded a Best in Show ‘Gotta Stock It’ award, highlighting the innovation of the product and Yamaha’s updated AG Controller software.

Used to quickly and easily adjust the DSP audio processing of AG series devices, AG Controller offers ‘Simple’ and ‘Detail’ modes of operation, giving users comprehensive control of their audio from any Windows/Mac or iOS device connected via USB.

Alongside the AG01, the AG series comprises the AG06MK2 and AG03MK2 live streaming mixers and the AG03MK2 LSPK Live Streaming Package. All AG series products are bundled with Steinberg’s Cubase AI music production software and WaveLab Cast for streamed audio production and editing. The AG01 is also compatible with the free Rec’n’Share and Cubasis LE iOS apps to support and inspire audio content creation.

“Yamaha has a rich history of providing artists with tools to create music and art while providing solutions to amplify their work,” says Preston Gray, marketing director of professional audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “With the new AG01 Microphone, artists and creators can now ensure their work is heard the way it was intended online!”

Bildquelle: Yamaha

