ROE VISUAL IS READY FOR IBC 2021 ROE Visual Launches New Products and Premiers GhostFrame at IBC

Leek, the Netherlands (27 October 2021) – ROE Visual is excited to participate in the IBC Exhibition, which runs from December 3-6, 2021, in the RAI in Amsterdam. ROE Visual’s stand will reflect its increased activity in the market for broadcast and film, showcasing new products and technologies. You can find ROE Visual in Hall 9, stand A04.

IBC is the world’s most influential media, entertainment, and technology show. After canceling and rescheduling the show, IBC will bring the content and technology industry together again in 2021 to discover the future of media and do business face-to-face. In 2019, IBC attracted more than 56,000 attendees from 150 countries worldwide, exhibiting more than 1,700 of the world’s key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference.

ROE Visual will present its products in Hall 9, stand A04, bringing its latest innovations to the IBC Exhibition. ROE Visual will showcase new products and technologies tailored for broadcast and film applications, reflecting ROE Visual’s extensive growth in this market segment over the past years. Bringing a range of products well-suited for broadcast applications, ROE Visual aims to visualize the added value of LED screens for broadcast and film applications.

„Our growing engagement with and expertise in the market for broadcast and film is manifested in our current product portfolio,“ states Roelof Bouwman, General Manager for ROE Visual EU. „We’re well-aware of the demanding requirements that go hand-in-hand with working with in-camera shoots. Our partnerships with ARRI, Unreal Engine, and disguise not only reflect that engagement but are also focused on getting the most out of the LED technology for our users“.

Products on Display

ROE Visual showcases a selection of its latest products, like the Black Marble LED floor, which is now also available in a deep black anti-reflective, matte finish, ideal for studio environments. The Black Marble LED floor is in high demand for broadcast as well as immersive XR stages.

The Black Pearl BP2V2 LED panels have set the standard for large LED volumes in film studios and XR Stages. Black Pearl is a high-performance, broadcast-grade HD-LED panel. Designed for use in film studios and virtual production applications, it offers cutting-edge LED design and technology, with high-speed components and true-to-content color representation. Its high frame rate, high refresh rate, and low scan lines make its in-camera performance unrivaled.

European launch

ROE Visual uses the IBC exhibition as the platform for the European launch of the Ruby RB1.5 LED panel. Following the successful introduction of the Ruby RB2.3 in 2020, the Ruby RB1.5 offers innovative and cutting-edge technology into an advanced LED panel with an outstanding viewing experience. The Ruby LED panels are equipped with exclusive 4in1 LEDs, resulting in more robust LED panels with less reflection and a wide viewing angle. The LED panel offers more contrast due to an optimized black body; the resulting colors are striking.

Premiering GhostFrame

Next to presenting new products, ROE Visual and its GhostFrame partners AGS and Megapixel VR have selected the IBC Exhibition as the central platform to premier the game-changing GhostFrame technology. This new and innovative technology will be demonstrated live throughout the show. Don’t miss out on seeing this unique technology at work, and reserve your spot here. Available places will be limited. Members of the GhostFrame team will be at the stand to explain the technology and its application for film and broadcast.

The ROE Visual team is excited to engage with its partners and clients, offering a COVID safe environment at the stand. „We look forward to the show immensely, having vis-a-vis contact with clients and visitors again,“ comments Bouwman.

The IBC Exhibition provides an excellent opportunity for the ROE Visual team to network and engage with new and existing clients and users or discuss any LED projects or queries you may have.

Meet the ROE Visual Team in Hall 9, stand A04.

Products presented:

Black Marble BM4

Ruby RB 1.5

Black Pearl BP2V2

GhostFrame