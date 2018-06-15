First investment in Sapphire platform by WorldStage announced.

ROE Visual Co., Ltd. (ROE Visual) successfully launched its ground-breaking high-resolution Sapphire LED display at a busy Infocomm show and congratulates WorldStage to be the first company to provide ROE Visual Sapphire for the US rental market. “Our investment in the next-generation of LED technology from ROE reinforces the reputation WorldStage has earned for being the industry’s leading provider of innovative LED solutions to our customers,” says Gary Standard, WorldStage CEO. “WorldStage offers a full roster of LED displays, including ROE CB5, Hybrid 18 and Strips. Now, we continue that leadership as the first to offer next-generation sub-2mm LED tiles for the rental marketplace with ROE Visual Sapphire.”

ROE’s groundbreaking product not only delivers best-in-class image quality and clarity but also presents a completely new approach for building and mounting large display LED screens. “Our creative, design and production customers will all enjoy exploring the expanded creative opportunities that ROE Visual Sapphire offers,” Standard adds.

“ROE Visual is delighted that WorldStage will be introducing ROE Visual Sapphire to the US rental market,” says Jason Lu, General Manager, ROE Visual Co., Ltd. “WorldStage has been in the forefront offering LED display technologies to its customers, and the purchase of ROE Visual Sapphire systems cements their commitment to providing the best creative solutions to the rental marketplace.”

“ROE Visual is committed to providing the highest quality of innovative LED products to global production companies, broadcast networks and cross-platform exhibitors. We offer a highly customizable creative alternative to the traditional rectangle without the need for additional hardware,” said Tony Van Moorleghem, Product Marketing Director. “With the ROE Visual Sapphire, integrated push motors allow panels to eject safely and effortlessly, while the standard screen aspect ratio of 16:9 makes it quick and easy to set-up,” Van Moorleghem adds.

Next to the Sapphire platform, the Black Marble LED floor platform, with its high-contrast glass top received very positive feedback during the show. The high-end glass or matte finish is remarkably strong and scratch-proof.

Showing off its unparalleled brightness in an eye-catching front banner, the Diamond 2.6 series generated a lot of attention and interest from visitors. High-contrast black LEDs support concave and convex installations for maximal creativity in stage design and display configurations.

“Presenting a range of new and updated products at this year’s Infocomm show marks our innovative power”, comments Van Moorleghem. “ROE Visual is highly committed to keep up this pace and to continue to deliver high-end solutions for our customers.”