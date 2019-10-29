RCF Audio-Equipment beim Elbenwald Musikfestival und Fan-Convention 2019



Das Elbenwald Festival ist eine ganz besonderes Event. Es verbindet das Beste aus der Welt der Conventions und Festivals und ist Treffpunkt für Film-Fanatiker, Fantasy-Enthusiasten, Gamer und Musikfans. Zum vorerst letzten Mal fand das Elbenwald Festival 2019 im Eventpark Luhmühlen statt, bevor es im kommenden Jahr an einen neuen Ort zieht.

Ein Event mit Lesungen, Star Meet & Greets, Workshops, Rock & Pop Konzerten und Symphonie Orchester mit Filmmusik soundtechnisch perfekt zu vermitteln, gehört sicherlich zu den schwierigeren Aufgaben im Leben eines technischen Dienstleisters der Eventbranche.

Die PM Blue GmbH war für das Elbenwald Festival und das eine Woche zuvor an gleicher Stelle stattfindende A Summer’s Tale Festival als Technikdienstleister für alle Belange rund um Ton, Licht und Video verantwortlich, und das im sechsten Jahr. Um gerade das anspruchsvolle Programm beim Elbenwald Festival zu stemmen, setzte PM Blue durchgehend auf Audio-Equipment von RCF.

RCF audio equipment at the Elbenwald Music Festival and Fan Convention 2019

The Elbenwald Festival in Germany is a unique event. It combines the best from the world of conventions and festivals and is a meeting point for film fanatics, fantasy enthusiasts, gamers and music fans. For the time being, the Elbenwald Festival 2019 took place for the last time in the Event Park Luhmühlen before it moves to a new location next year.

To accurately convey an event with readings, meet & greets with stars, workshops, rock & pop concerts and symphony orchestras playing movie soundtracks, belongs undoubtedly to the more difficult tasks in the life of a technical service provider within the event industry.

German-based company PM Blue GmbH was responsible for the Elbenwald Festival and the A Summer’s Tale Festival, which took place one week earlier at the same location, as a technical service provider for all matters relating to sound, light and video, and this in its sixth year. PM Blue relied on audio equipment from RCF throughout the event to cope with the challenging programme at the Elbenwald Festival.

