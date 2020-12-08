Putting on an Exhibition in London

Exhibition London is a new multipurpose live music and events venue in White City, West London initiated and operated by Broadwick Live and Venue Lab, offering another stunning, uniquely interesting, highly adaptable – 1400 seated to 2800 standing capacity – historic industrial space in their portfolio. It is ideal for conferences, exhibitions, gala dinners, awards presentations, location filming and live music events.

Opened in early 2020, Exhibition London’s complete technical infrastructure was specified and procured by consultant and technical production director Simon Jones of SJ-TPM who also coordinated and oversaw all elements of the technical installation and commissioning. Simon had started work on the project in the second quarter of 2019 after having been involved in other Broadwick Live venues.

He chose both Robe and Anolis products to be core house lighting system elements for the main show-space where the spec features 28 x ESPRITES – Robe’s latest super-bright TE (TRANSFERABLE ENGINETM) LED profile – and 30 x Robe Spiider LED wash beams plus two RoboSpot remote follow spotting systems with two BMFL Follow Spot fixtures to run with them.

Simon’s previous Broadwick Live project was the brand-new Magazine London concept in Greenwich, where he spec’d nearly 100 Robe LED moving lights including T1 Profiles and Spiiders plus Anolis Divine 160 RGBW LED floods. Once again Anolis Divine 160s were selected for LED house lighting at Exhibition London.

Having had a great experience with the Robe moving lights at Magazine London, Simon looked again at the brand for its “reliability and cost-effectiveness”.

Delivering high production values is a constant aim of all Broadwick Live venues, and at Exhibition London the objective was to maximise this to offer the best facilities for both corporate and music shows alike, reducing the need for clients to bring in their own full productions.

Simon was extremely keen to utilise Robe’s latest technologies for the venue and wanted the ESPRITE fixtures for their punch, brightness, elegant colour mixing and multiple other features, all of which make it a sensible choice for both music and commercial and industrial events.

Plus … The ESPRITE’s TRANSFERABLE ENGINETM is a highly cost-effective option for any investor.

It was Simon’s first time using this fixture which he saw trialled at Magazine London during a Major Lazer show and was suitably impressed.

Before making a final decision, he spoke to several lighting designers, lighting directors and operators who all confirmed the positive feedback he was hearing about the ESPRITE.

Spiiders he describes as “a great truly multipurpose wash fixture” to add the show. With the Spiiders in Magazine London also a great success and Simon previously specifying them for the Westfield shopping centre also in White City, they have proved a good reliable workhorse, so he is definitely a Spiider fan!

Robe’s ‘Made in Europe’ stamp and accompanying reliability was another incentive for a busy venue installation.

Simon is also delighted with the 45 x Anolis Divine 160s at Exhibition London, which create an excellent room wash and house lighting system across the main show floor.

Other lights in the house at Exhibition London include strobes, some LED 4-lites and front truss profiles for static key lighting and specials, plus mini PARs and profiles, together with the Robe moving lights, controlled via a grandMA3 light.

A Luminex system distributes data throughout the venue and MDG hazers and an L-Acoustics sound system complete an impressive technical package.

With no real space to position follow spots, RoboSpot was an obvious solution to control the two BMFLs Follow Spots which are rigged in the mothergrid and essential for numerous shows from awards presentations to music.

“They are easy to use, cost-effective and take up no floor or event space,” states Simon.

For the lighting design at Magazine London, Simon asked Flare Lighting’s Ben Cash and Dave Amos to create a system that would work for the broad spectrum of clients and setups based on the specified luminaires.

The solidly built venue dates to 1899 and was originally used as a train engine house for Central London Railways. The main hall has an apex roof from which a trussing mothergrid is part flown and part ground supported on four legs, rigged utilizing the building’s original crane beams that traverse the room left to right to spread the weight loading. The mothergrid is trimmed 7 metres off the floor giving a good height.

Two further mothergrids above the audience are also supported off the crane beams.

Simon has really enjoyed working on the Exhibition London project for many reasons including the fact it’s a “beautiful space” and that Broadwick Live are committed to delivering a “fantastic show-space for events and prepared to invest in the infrastructure to enable the best client and guest experiences.”

Ashley Lewis, Robe UK’s key account manager for touring, film TV & theatre commented, “I would like to thank everyone at Broadwick Live and the Vibration Group, Flare Lighting and especially Simon at SJTPM. As an inspirational technician and project manager and a good friend for many years, he’s always entrusted me in his lighting decisions, and I have assisted in guiding him through choosing our products at Robe. Good luck, and when our world returns to live shows and events, these venues will be even more amazing!”

Exhibition London opened at the start of 2020 and staged about four shows including a completely sold-out concert by Catfish and The Bottlemen before closing for a period earlier in the year due to the pandemic.

Right now, the venue is currently open for production and filming bookings and looks forward to being available for other private and corporate bookings when possible.

Date of issue: 8th December 2020.

For more press info. on Robe lighting, please contact Louise Stickland on +44 1865 202679 / +44 7831 329888 / Email ‘louise@loosplat.com’ / Twitter @loosplat / Instagram: loosplat. For more product and general info, check www.robe.cz or call + 420 571 751 510.

Photos: Gemma Parker / Rob Jones (please see filename)