Prolight + Sound Guangzhou cancelled – The new show dates will be further announced

Dear Industry Colleagues,

To support the government’s efforts in controlling the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the Prolight + Sound Guangzhou organisers have decided to postpone the 2020 fair, originally scheduled to be held on 19 – 22 February at Area A & B China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou. The new show dates will be further announced by the show’s organisers Messe Frankfurt and Guangdong International Science & Technology Exhibition Company (STE).

On 24 January 2020, the Department of Commerce for the Guangdong Province released a notice regarding the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. To strengthen the epidemic prevention efforts, the Office for the Novel Coronavirus Control and Prevention Unit in Guangdong has requested to suspend all large scale trade and economic events until further notice.

Ms Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: „The health of our show attendees is our primary concern. We believe this decision is the best arrangement under the current circumstances. We are communicating closely with our partner, STE, and will announce the new show date as soon as it is confirmed.“

For exhibitor and visitor enquiries, please contact the Prolight + Sound Guangzhou organisers’ committee by e-mail: plsgz@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Quelle: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition, Hong Kong