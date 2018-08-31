World-leader in amplifiers for the professional AV market, Powersoft, has appointed Thiago Terra as application engineer (Rack Amps). Thiago joins the team to support the company’s business growth – acting as a bridge between the market and Powersoft’s product development unit in order to keep the company at the cutting edge of amplifier solutions. Thiago joined Powersoft in June and is based at the company’s Italian headquarters in Scandicci, near Florence. The role will also see him travel around the world to conduct training and seminars and to support other engineers, as well as visiting distributors, customers and trade shows to deepen knowledge of Powersoft’s Touring and Install line and Armonía software. At HQ, Thiago will work side-by-side with the research and development team to strive for constant improvement to Powersoft’s hardware and software products – identifying and fixing bugs, bringing new ideas to the table and providing worldwide support for Rack Amps.

An award-winning sound engineer and musician, Thiago has mixed, mastered and worked on tours as FOH Engineer and System Engineer for many well-known artists and at some of the most renowned festivals in Europe, including: Israel Houghton, Hillsong Worship, Marcos Witt, Miel San Marcos, Fernandinho, Paula Fernandes, Farruko, Francesca Michielin, Make Plain, Sebalter, Montreux Jazz Festival and Novara Gospel Festival. He has projects released by Universal Music Italia, Som Livre, Universal Music Brasil, Rede Globo, as well as with independent labels, local and international artists and producers. He has also worked on events for brands such as Ferrari, Nike and Santander. Thiago also owns mastering and mix studio WoC Studios, and is production team leader at Sabaoth Church. A graduate in Audio Engineering from the SAE Institute in Milan, he was certified Instructor of Music Technologies at the Italian Institute of Music Technologies and MidiWare Educational in Rome, in addition to holding additional accreditations in his craft. Originally from Brazil, Thiago has lived in Italy since 2000 and is a native Portuguese and Italian speaker, as well as fluent in Spanish and English.

Fabrizio Romano Bolzoni, sales manager (Rack Amps) at Powersoft, who oversees the company’s application engineers and to whom Thiago will report, comments: “Thiago brings more than a decade of experience in sound engineering and lots of new ideas thanks to his interesting background with exposure to so many sides of the professional AV scene. With him on board, our customers stand to gain excellent support for their day-to-day activities, in addition to exceptional coaching for their internal staff and end users, plus the opportunity to share their feedback with him to enhance our future product line.” On his appointment, Thiago said: “I’m so excited to join Powersoft. With a stellar reputation in the professional AV market, the products are well known to me having spent 15 years using them first-hand in my work as a sound engineer. Powersoft amplifiers are the worldwide reference – whether it be in terms of sound quality, weight, space or the functions and flexibility enabled by the technology they have developed and embedded in the products. With a focus on constant research and development – they clearly stand out from the competition. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the field, together with my professionalism and passion for sound to the role – and extending Powersoft’s reach further still as part of this fantastic team.”

Fabrizio continues: “The position of application engineer is key to the growth of our business; it is a crucial role – both internally, where they constantly provide feedback to the research and development team which helps to develop current and future products; and externally, where they interface with our customers on all technical aspects of our products and systems. This constant presence in the market, supporting customers and end users, is central to our strategy of being an exceptional end-to-end partner. “Thiago’s vast experience in and passion for sound engineering coupled with his language skills make him the perfect fit for this wide-reaching role. His technical and interpersonal skillset will uniquely enable him to identify the technological trajectories of the future, so that Powersoft can maintain and further extend its market-leading position through innovation. I’m truly delighted to welcome him to the team.”