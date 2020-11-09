POWERSOFT CREW NATION TOTAL NEARS €50,000

Powersoft’s successful partnership with the Crew Nation charitable fund has prompted the company to continue its campaign until the end of the year.

Florence, Italy, 09th November 2020

Since pledging to donate a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of its touring amplifiers to the Crew Nation charitable fund, Powersoft’s three-month campaign has generated a staggering €48,437; and the company has since vowed to continue the incentive until the end of 2020.

Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of the Music Forward Foundation – the charitable 501c3 organisation that administers and powers the fund – was full of praise for the substantial contribution already received from Powersoft.

“We are amazed by the incredible pledge Powersoft made toward the Crew Nation fund and for the crewmembers who are the backbone of the live music industry,” she said. “Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crewmembers working behind the scenes. Their pledged donation will be instrumental in ensuring our crewmembers are taken care of during this intermission so they will be ready to work and enjoy the show with us.”

The Crew Nation fund was originally kickstarted by Live Nation’s $5 million donation, which was followed by the promoter commiting to match the next $5 million given by artists, fans, and employees. So far, superstars such as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, John Mayer, and many more have shown their support and donated.

Following this inspiring start, Powersoft’s management has stated that the company is looking forward to continuing the relationship with such an important campaign. As well as continuing to donate a percentage of its touring amplifier sales until the end of the year, the company gotten its worldwide sales networks directly involved in order to promote the initiative as much as possible.

“We want to continue supporting crewmembers during this extended intermission,” said Powersoft’s brand, communication and trade marketing manager, Francesco Fanicchi. “We have many friends who have lost work this year due to the impact of the pandemic and we want to be at the forefront in supporting them. As an audio company that was born with touring products, we have a responsibly towards our community.”

Please visit livenation.com/crewnation to donate or, alternatively, contact your local Powersoft distributors.

