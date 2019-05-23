New Delhi-Based A/V Rental Company Audio Factory Pvt. Ltd. Chooses Bose Professional ShowMatch System

Leading rental companies continue to select ShowMatch as the system of choice based on its sound quality, compact size, selectable coverage patterns and scalability – allowing ShowMatch systems to handle a wide variety of sound reinforcement applications

Audio Factory Pvt. Ltd. Is one of India’s largest integrated production companies, providing sound reinforcement, lighting and visual services for rental and touring projects. Audio Factory has recently acquired a new Bose Professional ShowMatch system as a go-to solution for its rental clients.

Supporting numerous regional events and serving international-artist tours, the company’s ShowMatch inventory currently consists of 96 modules in total – 48 ShowMatch line array modules and 48 SMS 118 subwoofers – sufficient to handle any sound reinforcement situation from small corporate gigs all the way up to stadium-size shows. The firm is using its new ShowMatch system for events ranging from Harley-Davidson corporate shows and Bollywood film industry live productions, to entertainment activities at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

“When I first heard the system a few months ago, I felt the sound quality was extremely good,” stated Vivek Vij, Director of Audio Factory Private Ltd. “I immediately compared ShowMatch with other systems on the market and then realized that the quality of the sound from ShowMatch was really amazing. You can listen to this system for many hours without fatigue – and it is very consistent. The audio quality does not diminish over time – which is exactly what I need to provide to our clients: a system that consistently provides clean, clear audio. We made the commitment to add Bose to our rental inventory. Since we started using our ShowMatch system, we have employed it on a wide variety of shows, from a corporate event for Harley Davidson to a concert at the Grand Hyatt Goa in Bambolim, India, featuring Pritam, the multi-award-winning Indian composer, record producer and music director for Bollywood films. It is a very flexible system.”

Bose ShowMatch DeltaQ array loudspeakers feature the most versatile DeltaQ design, optimized for permanent installations or portable applications, with field-changeable waveguides (offering 70/100-degree horizontal coverage) in compact enclosures that can form DeltaQ, constant-curvature, or “J-shape” line-array configurations. ShowMatch loudspeakers are available with 5, 10, or 20-degree vertical coverage options. An integrated suspension-hardware system allows for arrays up to 24 boxes. A matching single 18-inch subwoofer enclosure can be integrated for extended low frequency support.

Source: Bose Professional