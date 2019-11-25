Mobiltechlifts ML2 safely lifts your truss spans up to 6.5 metres!

Veröffentlicht von Nell am

Mobiltechlifts ML2 safely lifts your truss spans up to 6.5 metres!

The Mobiltechlifts ML2 range offers you a wide palette of useful features. Among them include safely lifting your truss spans up to 6.5 metres, and supporting loads up to 200kg, with special add-on adapters.

The ML2-TA 400 H and ML2 – A55/35 adapters quickly and easily attach to the top of your ML2 lifts, and are compatible with MILOS M222 to M400 truss. Attachment is completely tool-free, due to manual screw knobs and R clips on the ML2-TA 400H. And the days of lost R-Clips are gone forever, as they’re secured to the pins with steel wires.

Enjoy versatile support for your lighting fixtures and other equipment at height with a compact, mobile system!

Read more here about the ML2-TA 400 H and ML2 – A55/35 adapters, as well as other accessories available for the Mobiltechlifts ML2 range.

Kategorien: Economics
Schlagworte:

Verwandte Beiträge

Economics

Adam Hall Group auf der LDI Show 2019 – Neue Cameo-Highlights für professionelle Live-Lichtdesigner

Neu-Anspach, Deutschland – 18. November 2019 – Auf der diesjährigen Live Design International (LDI) vom 18. bis 24. November in Las Vegas wird die Adam Hall Group wieder zahlreiche neue Produkte aus ihrem umfangreichen Lichttechnik-Portfolio Weiterlesen …

Economics

SARAH CONNOR MIT GLP AUF „HERZ KRAFT WERKE“ TOUR 2019

Designer Bertil Mark nutzt für organisches Lichtdesign X4 Bars, JDC1 sowie KNV Line und Dot. Karlsbad (Germany), 18. November 2019 – Nach dem 1,1 Millionen mal verkauften Album „Muttersprache“ aus dem Jahr 2015, veröffentlichte die Weiterlesen …

Economics

Discover the LiteCAD Evolution CAD Truss Structure Configurator

LiteCAD Evolution is a dedicated cloud-based truss configuration software with intuitive Drag & Drop architecture. You are provided with a tool that allows for the extremely quick and easy creation of technical layouts and visualisations Weiterlesen …