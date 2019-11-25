Mobiltechlifts ML2 safely lifts your truss spans up to 6.5 metres!

The Mobiltechlifts ML2 range offers you a wide palette of useful features. Among them include safely lifting your truss spans up to 6.5 metres, and supporting loads up to 200kg, with special add-on adapters.

The ML2-TA 400 H and ML2 – A55/35 adapters quickly and easily attach to the top of your ML2 lifts, and are compatible with MILOS M222 to M400 truss. Attachment is completely tool-free, due to manual screw knobs and R clips on the ML2-TA 400H. And the days of lost R-Clips are gone forever, as they’re secured to the pins with steel wires.

Enjoy versatile support for your lighting fixtures and other equipment at height with a compact, mobile system!

Read more here about the ML2-TA 400 H and ML2 – A55/35 adapters, as well as other accessories available for the Mobiltechlifts ML2 range.