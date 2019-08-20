Maestra Bahrain is Launched with New Ritz-Carlton Arena Partnership

Award-winning event design, technical and scenic production specialist Maestra Group opens a base in Bahrain and announces a new partnership with the eminent 5-star Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain for the debut of the luxury resort’s Arena, a new 43,000 square foot, state-of-the-art conference and exhibition facility. As the exclusive event partner, Maestra will oversee all technical aspects of the new Arena facility, which offers a full set-up and capacity for large banquet receptions and global conferences, complemented with signature Ritz-Carlton service, fabulous hotel and resort facilities plus award-winning catering.

Maestra’s Tom Clements commented: “We are extremely excited about this new venture and to be involved in such a high profile and incredibly well-designed event space. For Maestra Group, this is a logical expansion of our work in Dubai, and it will also be the first step in some strategic expansion plans for Maestra Group in the Middle East.” Maestra Dubai has already delivered a diverse amount of leading and innovative events in Bahrain this year and is looking forward to working with several locally-based clients as well as international brands, artists and agencies in this new enterprise. “As Bahrain becomes a global destination for premiere conferences and events in the region, it’s our pleasure to partner with Maestra and unveil a new conference facility complemented with our signature Ritz-Carlton brand service we’re known for globally,” says Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. “With modern interiors and high-tech capabilities, The Arena stands to be one of the sought-after venues in the region and a perfect addition to the resorts already existing portfolio.”

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf in the heart of Manama’s Seef district, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain offers all the amenities of a modern, fast-moving business hub and hotel in a beautiful resort setting. Adding to its portfolio of indoor and outdoor spaces, totalling over 90,000 square feet, including two grand ballrooms and intimate meeting spaces, the new Arena, a 4,200 capacity multipurpose venue, debuts as the largest in the Kingdom and the jewel in the crown of this 20-acre luxury beachfront property. The new venue is designed to host all types and styles of gatherings and events, including conferences, trade shows, car launches, seminars, music concerts, exhibitions and more.

Maestra Bahrain will include a core project management and technical team as well as an essential inventory of sound, lighting, AV and rigging equipment.

Working in close conjunction with the Dubai base, Maestra Bahrain will have easy access to the vast resources there – both in terms of human skills, expertise, ideas and the latest technologies in all disciplines. “Our new set-up will allow us to service events utilising The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain facilities and services plus other Maestra clients in and around Bahrain quickly and efficiently with everything they need for a great event – from design to technical production,” said Tom Clements.

Maestra is known for its creative flair, lateral thinking and inventive solutions for producing entertaining and engaging events.

For more information on Maestra Bahrain please contact bahrain@maestra-group.com

Source: Maestra