Lawo stages Lounge and How-To Sessions

Lawo, German innovator and manufacturer of pioneering IP-based broadcast technology, has started organizing weekly Lawo Lounge (Wednesdays) and How-To (Thursdays) sessions to stay connected with its customers and future Lawo users. The first sessions were streamed on Wednesday, June 10th, and Thursday, June 11th, 2020, to an amazingly large audience.

The aim of these sessions is to present entertaining and informative, short-form programs about the media and entertainment industry’s transition to IP-based content production and delivery. Brought live from Lawo’s Headquarters in Rastatt, Germany, the Lawo Lounge and How-To sessions offer product tips, application insights, new product introductions, customer interviews, interactive Q&A and more.

All Lawo Lounge instalments can either be watched live at 14:00 hours (CEST) on Wednesdays, with a replay at 20:00 hours (CEST), or on demand by clicking the relevant link in the “Past Webinars” section on the page whose URL can be found below.

The Lawo How-To sessions are streamed on Thursdays at 14:00 hours (CEST), with a replay at 20:00 hours. On-demand watching is also available. See the “Lawo How-To… Series” section at the link below.

Users are welcome to ask questions in writing during and until one hour after each session. Details about registering for each individual event can be found here (this page is updated on a weekly basis): https://www.lawo.com/lawo/calendar/lawo-lounge.html

Lawo Lounge Calendar:

Wednesday, 17th June 2020‘Distancing’ Your Radio Production?

Real–life stories of remote radio workflows.

Wednesday, 24th June 2020Conducting Your Infrastructure

Outlining the key considerations for network orchestration.

Wednesday, 1st July 2020Smarten Up Your Delivery

Recognizing the effects of IP packet problems.

Wednesday, 8th July 2020)We’ve Got News for You!

Audio Mixing in the hands of Automated TV Production.

Wednesday, 15th July 2020Rethinking your Radio ‘Network’

Pre-requisites for IP audio infrastructures.

Wednesday, 22nd July 2020Pushing your Mosaics to Infinity

Understanding the power of a Distributed Multiviewer.

Wednesday, 29th July 2020No Longer Lost in Time

Monitoring the PTP waterfall from Grand Master to Edge.

How-To Sessions:

Thursday, 18th June 2020How to create, use and apply scripts in the V__matrix

Thursday, 25th June 2020How to read and understand the measurements of SMART Scope defined by SMPTE 2110

Thursday, 2nd July 2020How to setup remote monitoring for mc²

Thursday, 9th July 2020How to remote control your OnAir Radio Studio from home (Native VisTool, R3LAY VPB and a software codec, e.g. LUCI)

Each session ends with a sweepstake where attendees can submit for Lawo swag and goodies.

About Lawo

Lawo designs and manufactures pioneering network, control, audio and video technology for broadcast and post–production, as well as live performance and theatrical applications. Products include control and monitoring systems, digital audio mixing consoles, routers, video processing tools as well as solutions for IP-based A/V infrastructures and routing systems. All products are developed in Germany and manufactured according to highest quality standards at the company’s headquarters in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information, please visit www.lawo.com.