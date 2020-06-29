Lawo stages Lounge and How-To Sessions

Veröffentlicht von Nell am

Lawo stages Lounge and How-To Sessions

Lawo, German innovator and manufacturer of pioneering IP-based broadcast technology, has started organizing weekly Lawo Lounge (Wednesdays) and How-To (Thursdays) sessions to stay connected with its customers and future Lawo users. The first sessions were streamed on Wednesday, June 10th, and Thursday, June 11th, 2020, to an amazingly large audience. 

The aim of these sessions is to present entertaining and informative, short-form programs about the media and entertainment industrys transition to IP-based content production and delivery. Brought live from Lawos Headquarters in Rastatt, Germany, the Lawo Lounge and How-To sessions offer product tips, application insights, new product introductions, customer interviews, interactive Q&A and more.  

All Lawo Lounge instalments can either be watched live at 14:00 hours (CEST) on Wednesdays, with a replay at 20:00 hours (CEST), or on demand by clicking the relevant link in the “Past Webinars” section on the page whose URL can be found below. 

The Lawo How-To sessions are streamed on Thursdays at 14:00 hours (CEST), with a replay at 20:00 hours. On-demand watching is also available. See theLawo How-To… Series” section at the link below. 

Users are welcome to ask questions in writing during and until one hour after each session. Details about registering for each individual event can be found here (this page is updated on a weekly basis): https://www.lawo.com/lawo/calendar/lawo-lounge.html 

Lawo Lounge Calendar:
Wednesday, 17th June 2020‘Distancing’ Your Radio Production?
Reallife stories of remote radio workflows. 

Wednesday, 24th June 2020Conducting Your Infrastructure
Outlining the key considerations for network orchestration. 

Wednesday, 1st July 2020Smarten Up Your Delivery
Recognizing the effects of IP packet problems. 

Wednesday, 8th July 2020)We’ve Got News for You!
Audio Mixing in the hands of Automated TV Production. 

Wednesday, 15th July 2020Rethinking your Radio ‘Network’
Pre-requisites for IP audio infrastructures. 

Wednesday, 22nd July 2020Pushing your Mosaics to Infinity
Understanding the power of a Distributed Multiviewer. 

Wednesday, 29th July 2020No Longer Lost in Time
Monitoring the PTP waterfall from Grand Master to Edge. 

How-To Sessions:
Thursday, 18th June 2020How to create, use and apply scripts in the V__matrix  

Thursday, 25th June 2020How to read and understand the measurements of SMART Scope defined by SMPTE 2110 

Thursday, 2nd July 2020How to setup remote monitoring for mc² 

Thursday, 9th July 2020How to remote control your OnAir Radio Studio from home (Native VisTool, R3LAY VPB and a software codec, e.g. LUCI) 

 Each session ends with a sweepstake where attendees can submit for Lawo swag and goodies. 

 

About Lawo
Lawo designs and manufactures pioneering network, control, audio and video technology for broadcast and postproduction, as well as live performance and theatrical applications. Products include control and monitoring systems, digital audio mixing consoles, routers, video processing tools as well as solutions for IP-based A/V infrastructures and routing systems. All products are developed in Germany and manufactured according to highest quality standards at the company’s headquarters in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information, please visit www.lawo.com  

Kategorien: Economics
Schlagworte:

Verwandte Beiträge

Economics

Ein Jahr Meyer Sound ULTRA-X40 – Zeit für ein erstes Fazit

Vor einem Jahr wurde die ULTRA-X40 vorgestellt – das innovativste Re-Design der ULTRA Point Source Lautsprecher seit der Einführung der self-powered Systeme vor über 20 Jahren. Durch das überragende Verhältnis von Leistung, Größe und Gewicht Weiterlesen …

Economics

Ein großer Schritt nach vorne | DIN SPEC 15800 für GDTF

Gemeinsam mit den Mitbegründern des General Device Type Format (GDTF), MA Lighting and Robe lighting, hat Vectorworks, Inc. jetzt bekanntgegeben, dass die DIN SPEC 15800 GDTF offiziell als offenen Standard für die Unterhaltungsindustrie weltweit anerkennt.  Weiterlesen …

Economics

Dynacord präsentiert die MXE5 Matrix Mixing Engine – das erste Modell einer neuen Performance-Audiomatrix-Serie

Höchste Audioqualität setzt neue Qualitätsstandards für Festinstallationen und Liveproduktionen Systemübergreifende Steuerung und Überwachung für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen  Großer Funktionsumfang mit professionellen Mixing- und Routingfunktionen   Vollständige Integration in SONICUE Sound System Software  Straubing, Juni 2020 Weiterlesen …