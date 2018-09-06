Leading UK lighting and visuals rental specialist HSL celebrates its 30th Birthday …

… and to mark this fantastic achievement, two special Open Days are being staged at HSL’s HQ in Blackburn – on 3rd and 4th October 2018.

This will include a Supplier Showcase, a lively expo-style environment located in HSL’s stunning Gallery Space – complete with panoramic views across the undulating Lancashire countryside just outside of Blackburn – where HSL’s industry partners will demonstrate and highlight their latest technologies and innovations.

Famous brands like Robe, Philips, Martin, Claypaky, Chauvet, High End Systems, ETC, Avolites, MA Lighting and many more will have a presence in this relaxed, convivial and highly social atmosphere featuring 32 x stands and three bars.

Other highlights will include guided tours of the 165,000 square feet HSL premises including its extensive training facilities, warehouse and prep areas.

There will be presentations by different companies within the HSL Group including PSI, SPR and GLS, illustrating the diversity and specialist skills available within this dynamic organisation.

Lots of Hugs!

Most importantly says HSL MD Simon Stuart, “It will be the chance for everyone we have known, and all those who have supported and inspired us over the last 30 years – and those intending to be there in the next 30 – to share lots of hugs!”

Simon recalled, “It seems like just yesterday when three leading brands – Martin Professional, Optikinetics and Sound Department – had the faith in us to negotiate outstanding deals which allowed us to invest and get going!”

Everything was a lot smaller then, but Simon was always dreaming big!

In 30 years, HSL and the concept of expansion by empowerment – allowing individuality, creativity and self-motivation to flourish – has grown exponentially.

This vibrant movement of companies, run by some of the most talented and focussed teams in the industry, is active across all entertainment sectors including concert touring, music festivals, rental and staging, television production, theatre and performance, public art and architainment.

As HSL’s reputation has grown, so has its respect and success.

Embrace the Spirit

“#HSL30 is a unique opportunity to illustrate where we are now and say thanks to everyone who has collaborated and worked hard with us along the way” says Simon adding, “it’s been an amazing journey and I want to welcome everyone to enjoy the party vibes and to embrace the true spirit of HSL”

The invitation is open to HSL’s many friends, family, clients and contacts as well as anyone interested in getting to know more about the HSL Group or meeting up with industry friends and acquaintances in a cool, friendly and inclusive space … that Rocks!

Guests wanting to register for the HSL30 event and attend one of the open days can visit

www.hsl30.co.uk

… and also connect via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook using the hashtag #HSL30