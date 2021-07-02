Focusrite Pro helps to turn campus into recording studio

In this latest case study, we learn how Resonance, a revolutionary new college, turned its entire campus into a recording studio, thanks to Dante and Focusrite Pro products.

While many learning institutions struggled under the strains of lockdown during the pandemic, Resonance’s Dante and Focusrite Pro integration enabled the college to safely continue with its curriculum.

“One of the wonderful things about Focusrite Dante gear is the ability to get nearly zero milliseconds of delay from room to room. We can actually have real-time rehearsals where it sounds and feels like students are in the same room even though they’re isolated.”- Rick Benton

For further information:

Resonance – Casestudy