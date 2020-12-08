DAS Audio Loudspeakers Fuel the Excitement at Red Rooster Overtown

A long shuttered Miami landmark gains a new start

Miami, FL – December 2020… Open since November 2020, the Red Rooster Overtown takes the spirit and elegance of renowned chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Harlem and brings its magic to Miami. Occupying the site of a pool hall owned by the late nightlife promoter Clyde Killens, the Red Rooster Overtown aims to restore the glory of the venue with a revitalized menu and plenty of music entertainment. To help make the music a memorable experience, loudspeakers from Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio are deployed throughout the venue.

Electronic Designs LLC, a Miami-based design / build firm that specializes in Pro Audio installations, IT, and AV for the commercial markets such as restaurants, hotels, and nightlife, was contracted to handle the installation of the various DAS loudspeaker systems. The installation includes models from DAS Audio’s Quantum, Factor-8, Artec, and Ceiling series catalogs. Jon Graney, President of Electronic Designs, discussed the project and his reasons for deploying DAS loudspeakers.

“This installation encompasses a total of six zones throughout the restaurant,” Graney reports. “These areas include both the main floor and the upstairs. Regardless of where one might be at any given time, it was of paramount importance that the loudspeakers we selected were effective for both announcements and music reproduction. Music plays a vital role as part of the Red Rooster Overtown’s persona, which includes both Jazz and R&B music styles.”

The primary focus of the venue constitutes the Main Bar and the Main Dining areas. For these spaces, Graney and his team placed a combination of DAS Quantum Q-43-T full-way loudspeakers, augmented by Q-10 subwoofers. Ideal for fixed venue installations with challenging acoustic conditions where an immersive experience is sought, this combination of loudspeakers delivers a rich, full sound—all while having a compact footprint. For the main dining area, the DAS Q-23-T full range loudspeakers are used in conjunction with the Q-10 subwoofers.

For the outdoor patio dining area, Graney and his team deployed more DAS Q-23-T loudspeakers, augmented with Q-10 subwoofers. In the side Outdoor Dining and Games area, Graney chose DAS Audio’s Factor-8, 2-way point source loudspeakers. These enclosures are ideal for both vertical or horizontal orientation and deliver a potent Hi-Fi sound across a wide area.

In the upstairs area, the Electronic Designs team used a combination of DAS Artec-306 2-way point source enclosures, mated with the Quantum Q-10 subwoofers. And to ensure their patrons never miss a beat, the restroom areas are outfitted with DAS CL-6 ceiling loudspeakers.

When queried about the various attributes that made the DAS Audio loudspeakers the ideal choice for the Red Rooster Overtown, Graney offered the following thoughts, “DAS Audio Quantum Series loudspeakers provide extremely high fidelity and rich sound with the utmost clarity. Comparing these loudspeakers to other brands, we find that DAS represents the ideal combination of performance and value. That said, I believe it made good business sense to deploy DAS.”

In summarizing his experience with DAS Audio and its products, Graney offered the following, “DAS Audio provides world class tech support, an excellent assortment of in-stock inventory, as well as first rate design services. Headed up by DAS Audio’s John Fiorito, the company makes an excellent business partner. I’m pleased to report that our client is equally enthusiastic about the installation and the choices of the various loudspeakers we installed. Derek Fleming, the Owner/Operator offered these final thoughts, “Utilizing a combination of live music and DJ services, this combination of loudspeakers makes an impressive sonic statement. We couldn’t be happier with the way everything turned out.”

For information about Electronic Designs LLC, visit the company’s website at https://www.electronicdesigns.net/.

About DAS Audio

Headquartered in Valencia, Spain, DAS Audio is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of loudspeaker systems, power amplification, signal processing, and related components. DAS Audio products are found on tour with the world’s greatest performing artists and installed in many of the most prestigious facilities. For additional information about DAS Audio, visit the company online at www.dasaudio.com.