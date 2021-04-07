Caracol Television chooses RTS VLink virtual intercom solution

Burnsville, MN, Mar 2021 – One of the leading television networks in Colombia, Caracol Televisión has more than 50 years of experience producing internationally successful shows, and continues to set a benchmark for TV production in Latin America.

For the last 20 years Caracol has relied upon intercom solutions from RTS, starting with ZEUS matrices and evolving over time into their current state-of-the-art system setup, which includes ADAM and ODIN digital intercom matrices, KP-Series keypanels, ROAMEO DECT-based wireless beltpacks, and now VLink – a unique virtual intercom solution.

VLink is a user-friendly smartphone/tablet app that mimics an intercom user station. It enables remote users to interface with RTS intercom matrices via the Internet, allowing a new degree of control and flexibility from anywhere in the world – including from home. VLink has allowed broadcasters across the globe to work remotely during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as continue on-site operations while observing social distancing protocols.

Caracol’s eight VLink licenses connect to their existing ADAM and ODIN hardware (four matrices in a multiframe configuration) via an RTS TM-10K Trunkmaster, allowing VLink to intelligently integrate and operate like another RTS matrix in the system. RTS technicians trained the Caracol team virtually, further ensuring COVID safety. VLink is now used exclusively for Caracol’s news programming, including its primetime news broadcast, and provides seamless simultaneous communications between hosts, reporters and technicians.

