Bose Professional Expands GlobalEDU Center Resources | New Site Provides Customized Learning, Enabling Deeper Knowledge and Skillset

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.April 28, 2020Bose Professional has recently launched its expanded GlobalEDU Center, reflecting the brand’s growing training commitment for integrators, system designers and beyond. Features include an intuitive home page where users can download the course catalog, customize their learning path and expand their education via multimedia-rich content.

With over 300 training modules, it’s an opportunity to expand a variety of skillsets and increase industry credibility with AVIXA CTS renewal credits. Courses include a variety of topics available in different modes and support a range of learning from in-depth product knowledge and certifications, to targeted ‘quick-learn’ videos.

To fit each person’s learning style, there are multiple methods offered:

  • Certification Courses — Focused tutorials delivered in a linear series with knowledge quizzes that award Bose completion certificates and AVIXA CTS renewal credits
  • On Demand Courses — Topic-specific micro-tutorials for quick learning
  • Live and Recorded Webinars — Topic-specific sessions with subject matter experts

Bose Professional is committed to the pro-AV industry, supporting a variety of continuing education whether through its GlobalEDU Center, in partnership with AVIXA or serving as a sponsor of SynAudCon.

The Bose Professional GlobalEDU Center supports your educational goals with a variety of courses available in different formats.

