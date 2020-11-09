AES Show Recognizes Outstanding Service and Contributions to the Industry in Opening Ceremonies Awards Presentations

New York, NY, November 6, 2020 — The Audio Engineering Society has announced the winners of this year’s AES Awards for distinguished achievement in the field of audio and service to the Society, presented during the Opening Ceremonies of the AES Show Fall 2020 Convention on October 27. The awards were presented in the online ceremony by AES President Agnieszka Roginska on behalf of Awards Committee Chair David Scheirman. The AES Show Opening Ceremonies are available on-demand for AES Show attendees at AESShow.com.

Awards presented at the AES Show Fall 2020 Convention include:

AES Board of Governors Award , given to Members rendering exceptional service to the Audio Engineering Society, presented to:

Jorge Azama, for chairing the highly successful AES Latin American Conference in September 2019 in Lima, Perú

AES Honorary Membership Award , given to individuals of outstanding repute and eminence in the science of audio engineering or its allied arts, presented to:

Imogen Heap, for outstanding contributions to the world of music and technology

Karrie Keyes, for her leadership in creating opportunities for girls and women in the field of live sound

AES Fellowship Award , given to Members who have rendered conspicuous service or are recognized to have made a valuable contribution to the advancement in or dissemination of knowledge of audio engineering, or in the promotion of its application in practice, presented to:

Peter Graham Craven, for decades of commitment to the growth and ongoing health of the professional audio industry and for unflagging advocacy for, and dedication to, the Audio Engineering Society

Jackie Green, for contributions to the sciences of microphone design and manufacture, microphone performance measurement and to microphone and wireless mic system education

Thomas Miller, for valuable contributions to the development of miniature transducer design

Umberto Zanghieri, for his work advancing the application of audio design and digital interconnectivity and for extraordinary service to the Audio Engineering Society

Distinguished Service Award , awarded in recognition of extraordinary service to the Society over a period of years, presented to:

Don Puluse, for his leadership of the AES Educational Foundation as its longtime President, securing and awarding opportunity to deserving AES Student Members

