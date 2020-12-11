AES Audio Product Education Institute Supply Chain Webinar December 15

— AES initiative hosts online sessions with leading audio industry manufacturing suppliers —

New York, NY, December 10, 2020 — The Audio Product Education Institute (APEI), an initiative launched in January 2020 by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) to focus on promoting methodologies, practices and technologies involved in developing and bringing audio products to market, will host its third online event addressing Supply Chain & Sourcing on Tuesday, December 15 (12:00pm ET). The webinar will welcome industry experts from two major audio industry suppliers – Fujikon Industrial and Tonly Electronics – detailing their organizations’ operations and offering valuable perspectives. In conversation with Dave Lindberg (DB Enterprises) and Mike Klasco (Menlo Scientific), the two companies will address key timely issues faced by the audio industry.

This third Supply Chain & Sourcing webinar will be the first in a series featuring key factory principals with deep experience in supplying top brands. In the session taking place December 15, registered attendees will be able to hear from Fujikon Industrial’s CEO Ben Yeung and Tonly Electronics’ Business Development Consultant Mark Trainer about the business, engineering, technology and operational challenges their companies face in bringing products to market in 2021.

The session will be hosted by Lindberg and Klasco, APEI’s chairs on Supply Chain & Sourcing, both with extensive experience and knowledge in supporting brands’ efforts to turn ideas into products and in manufacturing those products. Their conversation with Yeung and Trainer will address topics of enormous importance for the industry at this moment, including how these companies deal with tariff policies and the impact of those policies on deliveries, the changing landscape of the supply chain for companies expanding operations to new territories like Vietnam, and the pandemic fallout.

Fujikon Industrial (www.fujikon.com) is a manufacturing company with vast expertise in headphone and personal audio technology, which they leverage to the benefit of both their business and brand customers. Yeung will share insights on headphone market segments and detail product trends such as true wireless technologies, ANC platforms and future headphone applications. He will also address the current challenges of manufacturing during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the real impacts of global trade issues on Fujikon’s business.

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd (www.tonlyele.com) is one of Asia’s largest manufacturing suppliers and is an ODM solutions provider of audio and video products with cutting-edge resources. Trainer will provide a Tonly company overview, illuminating its areas of expertise in engineering and how the company manages its vertical integration (which includes an interesting sub-vendor management strategy). From his perspective as an expert with vast knowledge of the audio industry supply chain, Trainer will provide a detailed Tonly “virtual factory tour” and a comprehensive overview on the company’s global presence, as well as its unique production capabilities and support tools.

Each guest will also answer questions from the hosts regarding key topics currently faced by the audio industry, such as restrictions on travel, logistical challenges and the dynamics of global economics. The online event will conclude with an opportunity for attendees to ask questions during a live session with all four industry experts.

