Absen to Launch Aurora Series, the New Ultra-high Brightness LED Display

Absen’s new Aurora Series is an ideal outdoor LED solution for DOOH professionals.

Rüsselsheim (Germany), 22nd March 2021 – Leading international LED manufacturer Absen on Friday announced a brand-new LED display series designed to be used in medium to large DOOH installations. Boasting a 10,000-nit brightness, and with a 1280mm x 960mm standard panel size and 3 other optional sizes, the six new models of the Aurora Series are designed to create unmissable displays.

Weighing only 25kg per sqm, the Aurora series follows in the footsteps of Absen’s continued product innovation. The Aurora Series is 50% thinner and lighter than its predecessors, thanks to a new engineering approach which resulted in a reduction of nearly 25% of all steel materials, reducing transportation costs and simplifying installation. Aurora is a fan-less LED display which offers a 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous models, making it one of the company’s most energy efficient models to date.

In addition, Absen’s renowned maintenance features are continued on the Aurora Series, with front and rear installation a simple and fast 2-3 step process. With front and rear module assembly and access, any further maintenance of the series is flexible to wherever the Aurora is installed.

Seamless, vivid pictures at a stunning 10,000 nit brightness are staple of the Aurora. Thanks to the high contrast ratio, which boasts diversified and saturated colours with smooth transitions, the series is designed to display a high image quality even under direct sunlight. And at a 3,840Hz refresh rate and 16bit grayscale, advertisers can be assured that vivid, eye catching images are guaranteed with the Aurora, no matter where it is placed.

Sustainability has also been at the forefront of Absen’s engineers’ minds when developing the Aurora Series. Waterproof, with an operating temperature between -40 and +50 degrees Celsius, the series promises to perform every hour of the day even in the most demanding conditions. And, with Absen’s guaranteed 5-year warranty, which covers the entire series, integrators can rest easy in the knowledge that the product is reliable for many years to come.

The series is made of six models, all of which differ in pixel pitch. The A0421, A0621 and A0821 are the smaller pixel pitches in the series, ranging from 4.44mm – 16mm pitch, whilst the larger pitches, A1021, A1021D and A1621D, are designed for further viewing distances.

Perfect for installation within any DOOH space, whether for a stadium, billboards or on the sides of buildings, the Aurora Series promises to draw the eye of anyone near or far.

For enquiries on the new Aurora Series, please get in touch with your local representative or email europe@absen.com

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 10 consecutive years. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Absen is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a production facility nearby in Huizhou. Absen operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide. In 2013, the company opened its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and US headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Additional local offices are located in Mexico, Brazil, Dubai and Japan with other regions opening soon to further strengthen its global presence. Absen is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389).