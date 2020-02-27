Absen Launches New DooH LED Series at ISE

Outdoor fine pixel pitch LED display perfect for fixed installation, smart light poles and light boxes

Rüsselsheim (Germany), 20th February 2020 – Leading global LED display manufacturer Absen has unveiled its new AW Series for the Digital Out-Of-Home (DooH) advertising market. The AW Series is suitable for fixed installation and can also be applied to light boxes and smart light poles to cater for the growing trend of LED display and 5G technology integration, helping to usher in a new wave of intelligent applications.

The AW Series will be available in two standard sizes: 500mm x 500mm (w x h) and 500mm x 750mm (w x h) panels. With a brightness of 5,000 nits, a refresh rate of 3,840Hz and available in two pixel pitches (2.8mm and 3.9mm), the AW Series delivers outstanding image quality and ensures excellent visibility, event at short viewing distances of 3-5 metres, making it well-suited to street advertising.

The AW Series utilises an intelligent auto-light sensor control system to detect ambient light levels to automatically adjust the screen brightness for optimal performance. Its IP65/IP54 waterproof rating and weatherability design means the AW Series can withstand heavy rain, strong winds and challenging environments between -20℃ and +50℃. The product is also highly energy efficient.

Absen can provide a turnkey solution, which includes LED display, frame and controller; making it easy to install, transport and maintain. As the product can be easily fixed to light poles and in light boxes, it is ideally suited for bus shelters and other types of street furniture applications. What’s more, as 5G technology becomes more readily available, the demand for ‘Smart City’ applications is set to increase exponentially to facilitate city operations and transportation management.

The AW Series offers different options to satisfy a variety of dimensions and purposes. For fixed installation, the panel can be rotated, providing more possibility and flexibility of installation. As an outdoor series, the series supports frameless installation, saving the cost of binding materials.

The AW Series can fulfil functions like remote publishing, cluster control and safety protection to make information dissemination and advertising more convenient. Users can easily and efficiently manage the content online by releasing video and images via computer. To ensure data safety, the content is then encrypted during transmission and locked at the terminal. When users need to display the same content on individual light poles, AW supports simultaneous display management to achieve a real ‘wow’ effect. Automatic monitoring makes management intelligent with feedback and any alarms sent automatically. Redundant power is provided to guarantee reliability.

Visit: www.absen-europe.com

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 10 consecutive years. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Absen is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a production facility nearby in Huizhou. Absen operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide. In 2013, the company opened its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and US headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Additional local offices are located in Mexico, Brazil, Dubai and Japan with other regions opening soon to further strengthen its global presence. Absen is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389).