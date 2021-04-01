Absen Welcomes Adam Berditch as New UK Business Development Manager

Rüsselsheim (Germany), 30th March 2021 – Leading international LED manufacturer Absen has hired Adam Berditch as its new business development manager for the UK. Berditch will work to build upon the manufacturer’s connections throughout the UK’s LED market.

With 12 years of experience across the AV industry, Berditch has worked at building businesses from the ground up in many sectors, such as retail, corporate and education.

Berditch started his career at Sahara Distribution, as an account manager, and most recently was at Anixter, as global account manager before joining Absen as the UK Business Development Manager. The roles through-out Adam’s career so far has allowed him to work across the entire industry portfolio, from projectors to IPTV.

“Having experienced the channel from the integrator, distributor and now manufacturer standpoint, I have been able to build solid relationships with key players in the market.”

Berditch is joining Absen at a pivotal time: Absen has been weathering the pandemic storm by strengthening its relationships with partners worldwide, and as the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, it has a number of exciting new products about to be launched.

“We’re already starting to see some sectors bouncing back. Lots of new projects are emerging, especially within the corporate and retail sector. We’re currently working with some great retailers to help them create an instore experience to remember,” said Berditch. “Working with the restrictions has been a strange way to start a new role, but I am excited at what this year has to bring and believe it’s a great time to be joining the Absen team.”

PSCo’s Innovation House, Bracknell, UK, is identified by Berditch as an exciting new development for Absen customers and specialists alike in the coming months.

“The Innovation House launch is something I’m really excited about for customers. It’s going to present Absen’s innovation at its finest and give customers a chance to experience the brilliance of Absen in person,” Berditch explained. “I’m looking forward to getting back out there. The team in Europe is growing from strength to strength, and Absen is a company I’m proud to be part of.”

Emma Liu, Absen’s European managing director, commented, “We’re very pleased to welcome Adam on board the Absen UK team. His skills and wide range of experiences in all aspects of the market are invaluable to us as we continue to invest in the European market.”

Further information from:

Jess Golding

Head of Brand and Marketing

Absen Europe

Tel: +44 (0)7359 050465

Email: jessica.golding@absen-europe.com Alexis Lipoff (media contact)

3WM Communications

Tel: +44 (0)79 49 599 002

Email: alexis@3wmcomms.com

Or visit www.absen-europe.com

About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 10 consecutive years. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Absen is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a production facility nearby in Huizhou. Absen operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide. In 2013, the company opened its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and US headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Additional local offices are located in Mexico, Brazil, Dubai and Japan with other regions opening soon to further strengthen its global presence. Absen is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389).