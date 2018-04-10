NEW CLAYPAKY PRODUCTS at Prolight + Sound 2018

ClaypakymAxcor300 Series

At Prolight + Sound 2018, Claypaky will be presenting its new AXCOR 300 series, which consists of three powerful, compact moving LED lights – the Axcor Spot 300, the Axcor Beam 300 and the Axcor Wash 300. With a physical size, power consumption and price-point that disguise their strength and creative potential, the Axcor 300 range enables a new world of expression in touring, events, TV, theatre and installed lighting markets.

On the other side of these compact LED luminaires, Claypaky introduces AXCOR PROFILE 900, the most powerful profile spot existing on the market today. The LED based offering includes the revolutionary K-EYE HCR family, delivering High Color Rendering > 95.

Claypaky does not forget the traditional discharge lamp technology and launches the new hybrid wash/beam HEPIKOS, featuring an Osram 440 Watt Sirius lamp.

Claypaky Hepikos

 

Finally the **world premiere** of a totally new product: ZAC-EYE, an innovative digital device, turning a Claypaky luminaire into a fully automatic follow-spot system. More lighting designers than ever before can now implement their most marvelous ideas using Claypaky products.

