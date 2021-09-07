Yamaha and NEXO Showcase Latest Products at PLASA Show 2021

Yamaha and NEXO will be showing their latest professional audio products at the PLASA Show, which takes place at London’s Olympia from 5th – 7th September 2021.

Stand E13 sees Yamaha and NEXO exhibiting together, where Yamaha’s latest RIVAGE PM5 and PM3 digital mixing systems will be making their trade show debuts. Building on the success of the industry-leading, large-format RIVAGE PM10 and PM7 systems, RIVAGE PM5 and PM3 bring all the benefits of the RIVAGE ecosystem within reach of a much wider range of venues, productions and rental companies.

Also on the stand will be Yamaha’s D series Active PA products and the STAGEPAS 1K high quality, all-in-one portable PA.

As well as the Yamaha UK sales team being present on the stand, PLASA Show visitors will be able to have realtime FaceTime video consultations with the company’s live and installed sound application specialists.

NEXO will be launching a new range of products at the show, with a press briefing scheduled for 11.30am on Monday 6th September. The company will also be showing a selection of its current loudspeaker products for both live and installed applications.

“It has been a long time since we have been able to meet existing and prospective new customers at a trade show and we are looking forward to that all-important face-to-face communication again,” says Alex Warren, Yamaha UK Sales & Marketing Manager for Pro Audio, Commercial Audio and Installation.

“As the industry moves forward, it is very encouraging to see how Yamaha is being trusted to be at the heart of so many projects and productions.”

About

Yamaha Commercial Audio is a world leader in the manufacture and supply of professional audio products for a wide range of applications including live sound reinforcement, post production, recording, worship and broadcast. With a world-wide presence, Yamaha’s Commercial Audio subsidiaries and dealer networks provide comprehensive local services backed by a global Yamaha CA support policy.

www.facebook.com/YamahaCommercialAudioOfficial www.yamahaproaudio.com