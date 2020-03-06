Yamaha and NEXO Cancel Participation In Prolight + Sound 2020

Following the postponement of this year’s Prolight + Sound exhibition, due to the spread of Covid-19, Yamaha and NEXO have taken the decision not to exhibit during the show’s revised dates.

In a joint statement Nils-Peter Keller, Senior Director Pro Audio & AV Group, Yamaha Music Europe GmbH and NEXO CEO Jean Mullor have said, “Both Yamaha and NEXO fully understand the decision by Messe Frankfurt to postpone this year’s Prolight + Sound show. The spread of Covid-19 is a complex, challenging and evolving situation and our primary consideration is for the welfare of both show visitors and event staff.

“As two of the leading brands in the professional audio industry, many staff and customers of both companies will be gearing up for the busy outdoor festival season during the show’s revised dates at the end of May. Therefore, it is with regret that we have now decided not to exhibit at Prolight + Sound 2020.

“Both Yamaha and NEXO are naturally very disappointed that we will not be present at the show this year and we look forward to an opportunity to return in 2021.”

About

Yamaha Commercial Audio is a world leader in the manufacture and supply of professional audio products for a wide range of applications including live sound reinforcement, post production, recording, worship and broadcast. With a world-wide presence, Yamaha’s Commercial Audio subsidiaries and dealer networks provide comprehensive local services backed by a global Yamaha CA support policy.

