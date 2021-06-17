Visualization Signs Exclusive UK Distribution Agreement with Italian LED Pioneer MacroPiX

MAIDENHEAD (United Kingdom), 15th June 2021 – UK technical solutions distributor, Visualization, today announced the exclusive distribution of the MacroPiX LED product line.

MacroPiX Srl offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor LED technology displays. Designed, engineered, and predominantly built in Italy, MacroPiX products offer unique proprietary technology providing either standalone products or fully customised solutions, now available for the UK market.

Having deployed over 1,000 projects since its creation in 2014, MacroPiX worked with some of the world’s biggest brands such as Clear Channel, IKEA, Deloitte, PwC, the Space Cinemas, Douglas, Michael Kors, Bulgari, Prada & Game7 Athletics, MacroPiX will now be targeting the UK market via Visualization for continued growth.

On the signing of the agreement, Visualization managing director Nick Pidgeon commented: “As a European brand, MacroPiX offers both shorter lead times, stringent quality control and the ability for a high degree of customisation. In addition, Visualization will be offering bundled indoor solutions that cover a range of pixel pitches and the most popular physical display sizes. This, combined with one price for both product, delivery, installation, and aftersales support, makes it extremely easy for our partners to offer to the end user community.”

MacroPiX CEO Luca Conti added: “We are delighted to start this partnership. MacroPiX and Visualization share the same vision and values, with extraordinary experience in digital displays. MacroPiX, as a manufacturer, and Visualization, as a distributor, will be providing the UK AV industry with unique LED display solutions.”

Caption: MacroPiX recently designed & installed a unique digital system including a 20m 4K LED screen in the Forum cinema in Kaunas (Lithuania)

For further information visit www.vizuk.com



About Visualization

Visualization is a technical solutions distributor, providing a broad line of hardware from industry renowned brands that is complimented with the ability to design, integrate, and support solutions to the AV channel.

With a strict trade only policy, Visualization redefines the boundaries by ensuring a personal and bespoke approach to sourcing and integrating solutions for dealers and system integrators.

Visualization has been serving the industry since 2005 and is both a committed CEDIA & AVIXA member.

Led by Managing Director Nick Pidgeon, Visualization has been active in supporting the AV industry in education and training, having worked on helping to establish global standards in both Rack Build and Rack Design for AVIXA. In addition, Nick has been an active member within CEDIA, teaching a range of courses to help develop and grow talent to better serve the AV industry. Visit https://www.vizuk.com/