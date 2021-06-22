Visualization Appoints Industry Veteran James Belso as Commercial Director

Focus will be on developing end user opportunities for Visualization Partners.

MAIDENHEAD (United Kingdom), 21st June 2021 – UK technical solutions distributor, Visualization, today announced it has hired seasoned senior sales figure James Belso to spearhead its end user and consultant activity. Strictly operating under Visualization’s “trade only” ethos, Belso will be charged in developing Visualization’s business and grow its Partner network.

Boasting an impressive pedigree – having worked for Christie Digital Systems for over a decade – Belso has recently been focusing on the Consultant community and key end users. With both a deep technical expertise and strong commercial focus, Belso was instrumental in some major wins including the iconic London Stock Exchange digital transformation.

Prior to Christie, Belso has worked with Panasonic and Cabletime (now MediaStar Systems) in sales focused roles.

Visualization managing director, Nick Pidgeon, commented: “James’ pedigree and experience precedes him. His relationships and industry experience will further help Visualization expand its offering to our channel Partners. James’ role is non manufactured funded so our customers can truly expect the best of breed in solutions. He will be purely focused on developing business for our Channel to benefit from. Working closely with our business development director Chris Brittan who manages our Partner network, James and Chris will offer a unique combination within the market.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Belso said: “Visualization has an impressive long-standing industry record for its engineering excellence. With the company’s new focus on technical solutions distribution and the energy that Nick and his team bring, I feel this is an excellent opportunity to be part of business that approaches the market differently. Like myself, Nick and the Visualization team are people focused and that is critical in how I operate with my client base”.

In line with its growth strategy, Visualization also recently appointed James Hull as technical sales support engineer. Hull, who is also coming from Christie, brings over 15 years of experience on video processing, as well as LED displays and projection. He commented: “It is an exciting time to be joining the vibrant and forward-thinking team at Visualization UK, who pride themselves on offering brilliant solutions and excellent service.”

For further information visit www.vizuk.com

About Visualization

Visualization is a technical solutions distributor, providing a broad line of hardware from industry renowned brands that is complimented with the ability to design, integrate, and support solutions to the AV channel.

With a strict trade only policy, Visualization redefines the boundaries by ensuring a personal and bespoke approach to sourcing and integrating solutions for dealers and system integrators.

Visualization has been serving the industry since 2005 and is both a committed CEDIA & AVIXA member.

Led by Managing Director Nick Pidgeon, Visualization has been active in supporting the AV industry in education and training, having worked on helping to establish global standards in both Rack Build and Rack Design for AVIXA. In addition, Nick has been an active member within CEDIA, teaching a range of courses to help develop and grow talent to better serve the AV industry. Visit https://www.vizuk.com/