APG, the French manufacturer of professional loudspeakers and inventor of the modular line-array, announced the appointment of Venuetech as its exclusive distributor in the Middle East. The partnership was officialised at Prolight+Sound Middle East (Dubai, 23 – 25 September), where Venuetech displayed a broad range of APG products on its substantial booth.

As APG’s exclusive distributor in the region, Venuetech will cover the UAE, Saudi, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Qatar and Bahrein. This partnership opens a new market for APG – and is in line with the company’s strategic expansion: After reinforcing its presence in France and European countries (including Spain, Denmark and Benelux), the French loudspeaker manufacturer successfully developed its brand in Asia with the opening of regional offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Grégory Dapsanse, APG’s marketing & business development director, explained: “The Middle East was for us the next logical step for our regional expansion, and this move further validates the strategic alliance with our sister company, Active Audio, who has been represented by Venuetech for a number of years already. We are thrilled to welcome this amazing partner as our latest distributor.”

Elie Khairallah, technical director & products manager, commented: “Our partnership with Active Audio encouraged us to extend our relationship with the group, due to their constant support and swift action. APG have great products, particularly the Uniline Compact and DX series, the former of which represents a breakthrough in its field with its Isotop™ coaxial driver. I truly believe its performance / size ratio will surpass any box from the competition.”

With both brands now on their portfolio, Venuetech will be able to respond to any projects requiring sound systems in the region. “Venuetech and APG have a similar philosophy in their approach to pro-audio: Both companies offer high end and high performance products and solutions that flexible enough to meet the most demanding requirements,” enthused Dapsanse. As Active Audio’s distributor, Venuetech has already completed a number of major projects in the region, including the award winning audio installation at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, where Venuetech asked for 96 customised MC2C columns from APG.

Dapsanse continued: “For APG, Venuetech is a main player in the region, with a strong reputation and great credibility. They have invaluable distribution channel knowledge and technical expertise, as well as the capacity to handle high profile, large-scale projects like the Sheik Zayed Mosque. With such a partner, APG’s future in the region looks very promising.” Concluded Khairallah: “The ability to customise audio solutions for the install market is very important and APG excel in this field. Their wide range of products will fit into many venues, such as auditoriums, theatres, banquet halls and arenas, on top of being ideal for rental.”