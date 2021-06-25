The Audio Engineering Society Announces Plans to “Reconnect” During Upcoming Audio Engineering Month In-Person and Virtual Event Series

— October’s Audio Engineering Month events to include a return to in-person AES Show events, streamcast convention sessions, and more —

New York, NY, June 24, 2021 — The Audio Engineering Society is pleased to announce that registration is now open for upcoming AES Audio Engineering Month events, including the in-person AES Show Vegas 2021, being held October 11 – 13 and collocated with the NAB Show, and the AES Show Fall 2021 International Convention, being streamcast to a worldwide audience, October 20 – 23. The Call for Submissions remains open with Papers deadlines coming up on June 25, with Workshops and Tutorials deadline coming up July 1 and an E-Brief proposal deadline of July 30.

“The Audio Engineering Society is no stranger to innovation, and this October we’re doing something new once again – the first ever hybrid Audio Engineering Month!” states AES President Jonathan Wyner. “We’re getting back to hosting in-person presentations and technology demonstrations from some of the biggest names in the industry at our in-person convention in Las Vegas, and then we’re doubling the programming with a comprehensive Technical Program taking place online during AES Show Fall 2021 International Convention the following week. Our dedicated event chairs and expert committees are working to meld our successful experiences from the past two years hosting online events with our rich history of in-person events. The result is more content, available in more ways than ever before for our attendees, alongside new ways to network. Join us and ‘Reconnect’ during this year’s Audio Engineering Month.”

AES Show Las Vegas 2021 – In-Person Event

Marking the AES’s return to live, in-person events, AES Show Vegas 2021 will take place October 11 – 13, 2021, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, and will be collocated with the rescheduled NAB Show. Marking the AES’s first international event to be held in Las Vegas, the change in venue will offer an updated exhibition and showcase format, with a focused tech program of onsite presentations and demonstrations, as well as the chance to reconnect, face-to-face, with peers and pros from around the world.

AES Show Fall 2021 International Convention – Streamcast Online

Whether you are an end user, researcher, educator or student, the comprehensive Technical Program of the AES Show Fall 2021 (AES’s 151st International Convention), taking place October 20 – 23, offers an unparalleled solution for staying informed and staying in touch with the industry from anywhere in the world, with many sessions being made available on-demand, post-broadcast, for free to show attendees. From a comprehensive selection of detailed audio research paper presentations, to workshops, tutorials, networking opportunities and more, the AES’s online events continue to break new ground in attendee experiences and ways to interact with presenters and fellow attendees.

Visit AESShow.com/Fall2021Home to register now and make plans to “Reconnect” this October. Individual registration options are available for each event, as well as an all-inclusive package providing full access to both at a discount, with additional Early Bird discount rates through August 15. Full Audio Engineering Month registration is now just $315 for AES Members and $430 for non-members, the latter of which also includes one year of full AES Member benefits.

About the Audio Engineering Society

The Audio Engineering Society, celebrating over 70 years of audio excellence, now counts over 12,000 members throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Japan and the Far East. The organization serves as the pivotal force in the exchange and dissemination of technical information for the industry. Currently, its members are affiliated with 90 AES professional sections and more than 120 AES student sections around the world. Section activities include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through Conventions, Conferences, Training and Development and Member Events, and the Society’s vast online resources, members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth. For additional information, visit AES.org.

