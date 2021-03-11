SYSTEM INTEGRATORS TO BENEFIT FROM POWERSOFT’S DYNAMIC MUSIC DISTRIBUTION

The dynamic routing capability and object-driven signal flow embedded in Powersoft amplifier platforms, such as Mezzo, is allowing System Integrators to scale sources and zones more conveniently and efficiently than ever before.

Florence, Italy, 8th March 2021

Italian innovator Powersoft is now able to offer system integrators (SIs) the ability to scale inputs and zones conveniently and efficiently with the dynamic routing capabilities embedded on its fixed install amplifier platforms.

This ability makes it simple to share variable music sources locally and/or between different zones in small- / medium-sized venues, independently from the source location, and carry control signals in an automated fashion – all without the need of a centralised DSP. With dynamic routing all inputs can be shared over the network as Dante signal.

Moreover, user interfaces (UI) will allow integrators to obtain control of the entirety of the system in background and foreground dynamic music distribution applications; an ability that is particularly useful in verticals such as bar and restaurant, hospitality, retail, and fitness.

As well as saving integrators configuration and installation time and client’s budget, Powersoft’s suite of hardware, software, and additional tools, such as the soon-to-be-launched WM Touch, can all be targeted at specific applications, providing an intuitive system and low learning curve.

Dynamic Music Distribution

Powersoft amplifier platforms allow SIs to replace most of the outboard required to manage, shape, and share audio sources throughout the various zones in a variety of dynamic music distribution applications by merging a routing matrix, networking capabilities, and digital signal processing between multiple amplifiers in different locations.

The dynamic routing capability on Powersoft amplifiers enables advanced routing options of audio signals – whether mono, stereo, or multichannel between devices – and controls signals in an automated fashion, with less cable runs.

SIs using Powersoft systems can easily handle signal routing, volume control and mute, zoning, and scene selection through a series of dedicated UIs: the Wall Mount Passive and the brand-new Wall Mount Touch, a web-based UI, and the SYS control App.

The latter – an elegant, effective, and intuitive control tool – allows control of the entirety of the dynamic music distribution system from a single, wall-mounted touch panel.

Powersoft’s ArmoníaPlus system design tool relies on an object-based approach that enables integrators to easily configure the routing of sources and zones. It also enables the creation of different system configurations to be recalled, as well as to configure UI system controls with a pre-defined layout that doesn’t require any programming, or to create custom ones.

The software can be used as a configuration tool allowing the users to operate the system by using local control devices only.

Small- / medium-sized, multi-zone dynamic music distribution systems that don’t specifically require paging or ducking features can benefit greatly from a combination of a WM Touch UI and Powersoft’s install amps, such as the ultra-compact Mezzo.

The Powersoft dynamic music distribution system can also be fully integrated into larger applications where input mixing, advanced processing, and controls are managed by third-party platforms.

A series of dynamic music distribution system launch events will take place on Thursday 18th March at 9am (CEST), 3pm (CEST), and 8pm (CEST).

To register for the event, please go to this address:

https://bit.ly/3sTk60E

