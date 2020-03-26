Supporting The Professional Audio Community During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Every part of the professional audio industry is currently affected by the unprecedented challenges which we all face from COVID-19. Yamaha believes that the most important priority is to protect the health and safety of everyone within the industry. We are closely monitoring this fast-developing global situation and following all advice and guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and public authorities in each region.

We have many important, long-term relationships throughout the industry, including partners, customers, many freelance technicians and clients, whose lives and livelihoods are being impacted by this unprecedented situation. Our thoughts are with all of you. We want to support you as much as possible and contribute to helping the industry get through this difficult and complex time.

Since 1990, Yamaha has been proactive in developing and maintaining practical education programs. These are designed to help users deliver better results in both live and installed audio, as well as achieving a more efficient workflow. Now consolidated under the ‘Audioversity’ banner to accelerate our training initiatives, we are currently expanding our online education resources further to support you. We hope that our online content will bring some benefit to you in these difficult times, helping you to be ready for when the industry is able to return to some sort of normality.

Current content includes:

Teachers’ Tips video series

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LJysWdleBPgIKD-Ur3UXaN7

RIVAGE PM feature Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LKYXaY5rfFXR0joP_lFp8wH

MRX7-D signal processor training videos

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LJVGo1TChir0JjSUSEqo-cM

Yamaha Audioversity Webinars (Archives)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LIIaMQq8E0_ANW3grHimI7n

How To Mix Live Music video series

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LJqxJSdPih25tGlm_SCchfq

You can access further online training resources at the Yamaha Professional Audio YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3rjqgoqj7LJiMb3lPVvIXYSAwVdXSGHK

In the meantime, we are working tirelessly to add new content which we hope to deliver via live webinars during the coming weeks, when our trainers can work within the recommended health guidelines to deliver them.

For updates on the latest training content, our operations and further ways that Yamaha is trying to play its part in supporting the wider professional audio community, please stay in touch with our web site and social media channels.

Web site https://www.yamahaproaudio.com/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yamaha_proaudio_official/

At this extraordinary time, Yamaha will continue to offer as much support to you as we can, and will continue to invest in the future of the professional audio industry.

About

Yamaha Commercial Audio is a world leader in the manufacture and supply of professional audio products for a wide range of applications including live sound reinforcement, post production, recording, worship and broadcast. With a world-wide presence, Yamaha’s Commercial Audio subsidiaries and dealer networks provide comprehensive local services backed by a global Yamaha CA support policy. www.facebook.com/YamahaCommercialAudioOfficial www.yamahaproaudio.com