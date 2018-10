Xstage made a big splash at this year’s PLASA show with the world debut of their new S10 deck, which garnered a lot of attention from visitors at the show and received overwhelmingly positive comments! The S10’s light weight, improved profile design, new cube lock leg attachment system, and hexagrip anti-slip surface were met with approving nods and smiles, which has further confirmed the S10 has a bright future ahead, indeed.

