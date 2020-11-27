STAGEHAND LAUNCHES #ILOVELIVE

A PRIZE DRAW CAMPAIGN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR MUSIC STAGE CREW IMPACTED BY COVID-19 NOW LIVE AT www.crowdfunder.co.uk/i-love-live

FEATURING UNIQUE MEMORABILIA FROM ARTISTS INCLUDING AJIMAL, ALT-J, BILLY OCEAN, BLOSSOMS, CAMELPHAT, CHEMICAL BROTHERS, CLANNAD, COURTEENERS, CRAIG DAVID, DISCLOSURE, DJANGO DJANGO, ELBOW, ELLIE GOULDING, ERIC CLAPTON, FKA TWIGS, FLORENCE & THE MACHINE, GARY NUMAN, GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, HOWARD JONES, IDLES, JACK SAVORETTI, JESS GLYNNE, JOHNNY MARR, KING GIZZARD, LEWIS CAPALDI, LIAM GALLAGHER, LIAM PAYNE, LIVE NATION, MARILLION, MARK KNOPFLER, NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS, NILE RODGERS, NOTHING BUT THIEVES, JOHN OTWAY, POLLEN, PRIMAVERA FESTIVAL, RADIOHEAD, RAG N BONE MAN, RICK ASTLEY, ROBBIE WILLIAMS, ROYAL BLOOD, RUDIMENTAL, SAM SMITH, SJM, THE DUNG BEATLES, THE SCRIPT, THE VACCINES, THOMPSON TWINS’ TOM BAILEY, THE XX, TOM MISCH, TOM WALKER, TRNSMT, WAREHOUSE PROJECT and YEARS & YEARS

*Most of the above will launch today but some will launch on Friday 4 Dec 2020*

Stagehand in partnership with Crowdfunder, have today launched #ILoveLive, a prize draw campaign organised to raise funds for the production staff and stage crew impacted by the loss of work caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Stagehand is the only UK charity specifically dedicated to providing hardship funding for live events industry workers and aims to raise at least £1 million before Christmas.

Workers within the live music industry are in urgent need of support. The industry was the first to close and will be the last to reopen, resulting in thousands of people facing immense hardship. The problem is intensified by the nature of the industry. Over 60% of the people working in the industry are freelancers without any support from a larger company and over 20% of all crew have discovered that they don’t qualify for any government support at all. Stage crew have been the forgotten ones in the current pandemic.

Stagehand and the #ILoveLive initiative will not only make a real practical difference to helping people survive the huge challenges that they face, but it also offers a timely reminder that the wider community cares about their plight.

A former stage manager who has already received a grant from Stagehand said: “I can’t express how much this is going to help me. I woke up in tears this morning, upon the realisation that I had less than £10 to my name. I was desperately wondering how I was going to survive for the rest of the month when £500 landed in my account from Stagehand. Stagehand and all of the people who are creating fundraising projects are doing such an amazing thing for those of us who are currently unable to work in live music, and who have been unsuccessful in finding other work.”

The #ILoveLive campaign gives fans the chance to give something back to the people who make life-affirming live events happen and to win money-can’t-buy prizes from their favourite artists. The #ILoveLive campaign, in partnership with Crowdfunder UK (who have waived their platform fees), features a list of all of the artists who have contributed prizes. Fans can choose which artists they want to buy tickets for and can increase their chances of winning by purchasing multiple tickets. Tickets are priced at £5 each. The draw is now live and remains open until 6.00pm on December 17th. The winners will then be chosen on December 23rd and prizes will be sent out in January.

Here are examples of the wide range of prizes on offer:

Nile Rodgers: A replica of his classic 1957 ‘Hitmaker’ Fender Stratocaster, signed.

A replica of his classic 1957 ‘Hitmaker’ Fender Stratocaster, signed. Florence Welch : Hand-painted lyrics by Florence, dedicated to the winner.

: Hand-painted lyrics by Florence, dedicated to the winner. Mark Knopfler : The Fender Stratocaster used throughout his 2019 world tour, signed.

: The Fender Stratocaster used throughout his 2019 world tour, signed. Chemical Brothers : Their touring Roland 303 Synth, signed.

: Their touring Roland 303 Synth, signed. Craig David : Signed mixing desk used for his third album.

: Signed mixing desk used for his third album. Eric Clapton: His personal signed Martin custom shop OM Bob Gruhn acoustic.

His personal signed Martin custom shop OM Bob Gruhn acoustic. Royal Blood : The jacket frontman Mike Kerr wore during their landmark Glastonbury show in 2017.

: The jacket frontman Mike Kerr wore during their landmark Glastonbury show in 2017. Liam Gallagher : His Les Paul studio guitar, signed.

: His Les Paul studio guitar, signed. Robbie Williams : Handwritten lyrics dedicated to the winner.

: Handwritten lyrics dedicated to the winner. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: Signed Eastwood bass guitar and Muzzbox tour pedal.

Signed Eastwood bass guitar and Muzzbox tour pedal. FKA twigs : A rare mask worn during her live show.

: A rare mask worn during her live show. John Otway : A gig in the winner’s front room.

: A gig in the winner’s front room. Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey: His ESP guitar that he played at Live Aid in Philadelphia in 1985.

The #ILoveLive campaign has been spearheaded by artist manager and promoter David Stopps with Andy Lenthall and Mike Lowe at Stagehand. They appealed to PPL, the BPI, major record labels and artist management companies, and raised £280,000 – most of which went to the 300 crew members in the most desperate need earlier this month.

The idea for a prize draw was suggested by Ian McAndrew of Wildlife Entertainment, whose management roster includes Arctic Monkeys and Royal Blood. He had previously set up a similar draw with Arctic Monkeys to benefit the Music Venue Trust.

David Stopps and Ian McAndrew, together with booking agent Tom Schroeder, subsequently reached out to the music community and received a rapturous response, with countless major artists offering remarkable one-off items.

Mike Lowe, the Chair of Stagehand’s Board of Trustees commented: “We know that when live shows can take place again in financially viable ways, the industry will be extremely busy. Artists, festivals and venues just want to get back to work and the public are hungry to see live entertainment again. No live show of any kind can happen without the skills and expertise of the army of live events workers. I am sure that the live events industry workers who we can help, will join me and my fellow trustees in expressing our massive appreciation for making all of this happen in the most difficult and unprecedented of times.”

David Stopps added: “When I heard about the tenth suicide among stage crew in late August I knew I had to do something. Stage crew are not only suffering great financial hardship but most are also experiencing ill mental health. Money raised from these prize draws will actually save lives and help to safeguard their future.”

Rob Love, CEO of Crowdfunder said: “This is a really exciting campaign and we are thrilled to be partnering with Stagehand and an array of incredible talent. Running prize draws with money-can’t-buy prizes can be a really effective fundraising tool. This crucial campaign will help support the ‚behind the scenes‘ workers in the live music industry who have been left without work for months.”