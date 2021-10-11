SOLOTECH INVESTS IN ROE VISUAL: Solotech adds Carbon series CB5 LED panels to rental inventory

Leek, The Netherlands (October 10, 2021) – Solotech has invested in a substantial amount of ROE Visual LED panels to expand its LED inventory. The Carbon series CB5 LED panels will be deployed for several Solotech projects.

Since its creation in 1977, Canadian-based Solotech has grown to become a global leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology. The Solotech team can boast an unrivaled combination of experience and expertise in all facets of the AV industry. Their solutions bring together quality, state-of-the-art equipment with the best minds in the business, empowering their clients with optimal and efficient service, supported by passionate and specialized professionals who are dedicated to meet demands. Solotech can count Céline Dion, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Rammstein, Amazon, Walmart, United Arab Emirates, and The Pan American Games among its satisfied customers and long-standing clients.

Following its UK organizational restructure aligning with Solotech’s global structure, the Solotech UK group is dedicated to supporting its UK client base, sharing resources and services.

The Carbon series LED panels are the perfect solution to build large LED walls fast and easily.

The panels‘ excellent brightness, high quality LED, and low self-weight make the Carbon series ideal for touring, sports, or events applications, where large videowalls need to be built quickly.

The CB5 LED panels can be completed with clever accessories, like hanging and stacking options, touring frames, and transport dollies.

„When we noticed a higher demand in the market for rental projects, we’re keen to invest in ROE Visual LED panels. Based on our experience in the US with the ROE Visual products, we could decide to invest in this sizeable batch of LED panels fairly quickly. With the market gearing up again, we want to be ready to serve our clients with first-class equipment,“ comments Ian Woodall, Director of Video – UK for Solotech.

„We have developed a strong partnership with Solotech over the past year, and we are delighted to further strengthen this by supplying them with a large quantity of CB5. The LED panels will be used for live shows in the UK and around the world,“ states David Morris, responsible for Business Development UK & Ireland for ROE Visual.

Products used:

Carbon series CB5

More information:

https://www.solotech.com