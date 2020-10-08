SCENA is with Prolyte in Russia

Today we would like to introduce you distributor of Prolyte products for the Russian market – SCENA. Founded in 2016 by specialists with many years of experience in the field of equipment for cultural facilities and social and entertainment events.

“In different times one stays constant. Great quality and support from truss manufacturer with over 25 years experience. Prolyte is available at Russian market like never before.” – Nikita Safonov, SCENA.

Having been a leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminum truss and staging for a long time, Prolyte has gained its reputation in providing the highest quality and safe products for the entertainment industry.

SCENA has an enormous knowledge of the Russian market and has already partnered with Prolyte for many years. Together they can formulate a more inclusive development of products and services according to your demand.

In these uncertain times, Prolyte and SCENA are your reliable partners for your valuable business.

Should you have any inquiries, SCENA can be reached at:

Email: sn@scena.me

Tel: +7 495 108 108 9, +7 926 352 75 60

website: www.scena.me

Prolyte brings something new every year. Founded in Leek, the Netherlands, Prolyte has quickly become recognized around the world due to its in-house expertise, and for being one step ahead of the competition with a new mentality and new energy. “Prolyte. Feel. Fantastic.”