ROE Visual Wraps up NAB Show 2022

NAB Show has concluded its four-day run on April 27th, at the Las Vegas Convention center in Las Vegas, NV. This year, ROE Visual brought its newly-launched products and latest LED innovations to the show in partnership with disguise. The team was ecstatic to connect with partners, clients, and new friends in person throughout the exhibition.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the NAB Show was able to return to sunny Las Vegas, bringing together professionals in the broadcast space. Happy to be back at the show, the ROE team was finally able to bring together an amazing booth that demonstrated a range of the company’s extraordinary LED panels. Powered by disguise, the booth design included elements of an xR stage which could be found in various broadcast and film applications. Specifically, the design included a large LED wall comprised of cinema-grade Black Pearl BP2V2 panels. The wall was met with an immersive LED floor made of Black Marble BM4 tiles that created a stage for visitors to interact with. Finally, to show how the stage could be used for virtual production, camera tracking technology was used in unison with a camera rig to display a hyper-realistic background made to move with the subject.

In addition to the smallscale virtual production stage, ROE Visual showcased its newest releases Opal and Graphite at the booth. The panels were hung on each side of the booth, giving attendees a 360-degree view of each example installation. Two sizes of the Opal series were featured along with the sample frame used to install the indoor-outdoor versatile panels. Likewise, the Graphite panels demonstrated the lightweight construction while delivering breathtaking graphics.

Attendees of the show were also able to see ROE products throughout the show, but most notably at the ARRI & Fuse virtual stage in the Central Hall of the convention center. The massive, curved LED wall was the perfect backdrop for the many panels hosted throughout the four days of the show.

On the last day of the show, ROE Visual was represented on the stage via Account Manager, Nick Jevons, who participated on a technical panel alongside speakers from Stype, Fuse, and Brompton. Each brought unique perspectives about the opportunities and challenges that accompany the varying landscape of virtual production.

“It’s been an exciting experience to connect with our partners and friends face-to-face again at NAB Show 2022. This year, we had an impressive setup of ROE Visual panels, and we fully appreciate all the interest and feedback received,” states Frank Montero, Managing Director for ROE Visual US. “The ROE Visual team hopes to continue to bring the right LED solutions for customers in need, becoming an instrumental part of those extraordinary projects.”

Thanks to all for the participation. ROE Visual will continue presenting its latest LED technology at upcoming exhibitions globally in the following months. Don’t miss the chance to connect with our team. We are looking forward to meeting each of you very soon.

Products Featured

Opal LED Platform: Opal is a new product series for AV Integration, aiming to provide designers and clients with a creative and versatile LED platform that accommodates indoor and outdoor applications. Opal delivers a stunning visual display that feeds the desire to create, facilitating imaginative and extraordinary designs.

Graphite: This thin but sturdy LED panel is ideal for creating indoor LED walls and ceilings. Graphite delivers a lightweight and easy-to-build LED solution without compromising on performance.

Black Pearl BP2V2: The BP2V2 offers the trusted performance of the Black Pearl BP2 in an updated version with high-speed components and true-to-content color representation. These modifications result in the identical, perfect on-camera performance as the BP2, but with a more streamlined setup and handling. Its in-camera performance is unrivaled, making it ideal for film applications.

Black Marble BM4: The Red Dot award-winning Black Marble LED floor panel brings creativity to your feet. Available with a high-contrast glass, matte, or mirror finish, these floor panels are suited for a wide range of creative uses. Such possibilities include broadcast, live events, hospitality, xR stages, and many more.

Photo credit: Roe Visual