ROE VISUAL PRESENT AT PLASA SHOW – New LED products Black Quartz and Black Pearl in focus

Leek, The Netherlands (25th August 2021) – With PLASA being the first tradeshow where ROE Visual will be present after the COVID stop, the ROE Visual team is looking forward to reconnecting with its UK-based partners and users. The ROE Visual stand will focus on a much-awaited meet & greet while presenting the latest LED products. The ROE Visual team can be found at stand F3.

The all-new expanded PLASA show is geared to bring you iconic brands, next-generation tech, and inspiring content. The show is taking place at the Olympia’s Grand Hall in London, along with the ABTT hosting their own dedicated Theatre Show. The PLASA show is held from 5-7 September 2021.

ROE Visual will be presenting two new LED products. Its stunning outdoor LED product Black Quartz, featured on both the ESC and the Britt Awards, and the Black Pearl BP2V2, ROE Visual’s latest film-centric LED product.

Black Quartz BQ – The perfect outdoor LED screen solution

Using only the best components, the Black Quartz stands out with an unrivaled visual performance. By using Black LED, Black Quartz sports a high contrast ratio and wide color gamut. High-performance processing cards include functionalities like; Natural true color, low latency, module calibration, edge correction, HDR10, and high grey scales on low brightness. Black Quartz offers a full-fledged LED screen appliance, combining excellent visual performance with an integrated wind-bracing system, the perfect solution for your next tour or outdoor event.

Black Pearl BP2V2 – The Film-Centric LED Panel

The Black Pearl BP2V2 offers the trusted performance of the Black Pearl BP2 in an updated version with high-speed components and true-to-content color representation. It results in an identical, perfect on-camera performance as the BP2, adding quicker and easier camera set up and handling. Its in-camera performance is unrivaled, ideal for film applications.

The PLASA show is dedicated to keeping its visitors safe, making the health and safety of visitors a priority. ROE Visual fully supports this policy, following the issued guidelines from the show organizers.

The ROE Visual team is excited to engage with its partners and clients, offering a COVID safe environment at the stand. David Morris, UK representative for ROE Visual, will be at the stand to discuss any LED projects or queries you may have. Find the ROE Visual team at stand F3.

More info:

https://www.plasashow.com/welcome

https://www.roevisual.com/nl-en/news-and-events/events/plasa-2021-london-uk