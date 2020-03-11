ROE VISUAL LAUNCHES NEW PROCESSING PLATFORM HELIOS | The Helios processing platform creates a new standard for stunning visuals



Shenzhen, China, (4 March 2020) – ROE Visual has introduced a new processing platform at this years’ ISE exhibition. Showcasing its new Ruby LED panel on the Helios processing platform, the large display screen brought content in full 4K HDR, setting a new standard for stunning visuals.

The Helios processing platform[1] is the result of a close cooperation between ROE Visual and Megapixel VR. Combining their forces and in-depth knowledge of LED- and processing technology the result is a future-ready processing platform that reimagines processing from the ground up to support large-format LED displays for use in demanding pro AV, broadcast and installation applications. The Helios processor will be exclusively available for ROE Visual LED screens.

Designed as a flexible growth-system, the platform offers a versatile solution with modular slots. The inputs and outputs of the Helios LED processing platform utilize SFP+ ports, a compact hot-pluggable network interface. Using the SFP+ ports, the processor capacity can easily be scaled to meet your requirements. Furthermore, the fact that Helios works as an AVoIP based system makes it very easy to use and implement. Multiple units can be used to create a redundant system, and multiple inputs can be stitched to achieve canvas resolutions up to 16K wide.

“One key advantage of the Helios processing platform is its scalability; you can invest in this system to have it grow with your demands. Starting with a Helios Junior package, you can scale the system up to become a full-fledged 8K processing system”, comments Victor Kortekaas, Technical Manager for ROE Visual.

With its modular slots and SFP+, multiple inputs and a wide array of input adjustments, the system offers maximum flexibility. The easy panel mapping and multi-user, web-based approach make it very easy to work with”, Kortekaas states.

“What is important for ROE Visual is to offer a unique combination of LED panels and processing platform that will give our client access to an exclusive technical solution that guarantees a best-in-class visual performance”, comments Roelof Bouwman, General Manager for ROE Visual Europe. “ROE Visual offers a wide array of processing solutions, such as the eV4 and Brompton processing to meet the broad spectrum of requirements and applications that our customers demand, we believe that, with the Helios processor, we add one of the best processing solution currently available to our portfolio”.

The Helios processing platform was used for various screens as displayed in the ROE Visual stand at the ISE show in Amsterdam, including the stunning Ruby screen, which proved to be a real showstopper.

The Helios processing platform works with a range of ROE Visual LED panels, such as: Sapphire, Diamond, Amber, Jasper and the recently released Ruby and Black Quartz LED platforms.

More information:

www.roevisual.com

[1] The Helios processor is a ROE Visual exclusive product. Powered by Megapixel VR.