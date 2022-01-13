ROE Visual Japan Founded to Support Expansion Plans

ROE Visual is proud to announce that its Japanese-based subsidiary is fully operational. Following its global expansion plan, opening new subsidiaries is part of the sales strategy to have full-fledged sales and support bases close to the customer.

The office of ROE Visual Japan is located in Hatchobori, in the heart of Tokyo. The new office has over 260 square meters of floor space, including a showroom fitted with the latest LED products. An added conference room and support and test facilities enable the Japanese team to offer full service and support to its client base, either from the office or on-site in Tokyo or the wider Japanese region.

With a broader spread of local sales and support, ROE Visual can live up to its philosophy of delivering unrivaled customer service. ROE Visual now has sales and support bases in Shenzhen, China, to serve the broader Asian market, Leek, the Netherlands for the European market, and Chatsworth, the US, for the North American market. In addition to that, the company runs a Repair and Service Center in Hong Kong. The establishment of ROE Visual Japan marks the further expansion of ROE Visual on a global scale.

ROE Visual’s market influence has become significant in Japan over the past decade, growing to become one of the more critical and influential markets, next to the US and Europe. The company has established long-term relationships with renowned partners in the rental industry, like HIBINO, RAY, PLUSZERO, KOWA, SOUNDCREW, etc.

„We’re thrilled to be able to extend our service and support package to our regional client-based. It will enable us to not only to continue providing high-quality services but also to expand our support“, states Teppei Shuhama, VP for ROE Visual Japan, „With our growing customer base here in Japan, it’s paramount that the team can deliver optimal solutions in a fast and efficient way.“

„Establishing ROE Visual Japan is a great opportunity to create and maintain those essential close connections with our client base. We strive to offer every customer in Japan the best support available,“ comments Grace Kuo, ROE Visual Sales Director.

Currently, ROE Visual Japan has already started the test operation and directly contacted with local customers step by step. The plan is to finish the localization of the company in the next two years, preventing all customers from worrying about the importation and the efficiency of services. While maintaining its leading position in the Japanese rental market, ROE Visual expects to expand its business volume with fixed installation and virtual production projects.

Photo credit: ROE Visual