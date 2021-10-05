ROE Visual Concludes Successful Cine Gear Expo 2021

Chatsworth, USA (September 28, 2021) – Cine Gear Expo was the first exhibition for the ROE Visual US team in nearly two years, and what a joy to be back on the show floor! The Cine Gear Expo provided an excellent platform to reconnect with partners and clients in person.

ROE Visual showcased the LED equipment needed to create an XR stage at the 2-day Cine Gear Expo, presenting the Black Pearl BP2V2 and Black Marble BM4 LED panels. The ROE Visual products attracted much interest from the audience, demonstrating an outstanding visual performance.

The film-centric design of the Black Pearl BP2V2 panel offers the trusted performance of the Black Pearl BP2 in an updated version, with high-speed components and true-to-content color representation and an improved on-camera set-up. The BP2V2 LED panels feature in many LED volumes worldwide, like the Pixomondo Studios, Monolith Studio, and the Big Picture ICVFX Studio.

The Black Marble BM4 LED floor is also highly popular for use in XR stages, creating an enhanced immersive experience in combination with LED walls. They were used in performances such as Katy Perry’s iconic performance at the 2020 American Idol finale, AED Studios, and AUX Studio.

Presenting the LED panels in a realistic setting, the ROE Visual team received great feedback, impressing the audience through the sheer limitless possibilities.

„It was a great pleasure to be able to engage with our friends and partners face to face again at the Cine Gear Expo 2021. We want to express our appreciation to all who have participated in the show“, states Frank Montero, Managing Director for ROE Visual US. „We hope that LED solutions by ROE Visual can contribute to creating extraordinary projects.“

Now exhibitions are possible again, keep a close watch on our event page to find out where ROE Visual will exhibit next. We look forward to meeting you!