ROE VISUAL CANCELS PARTICIPATION IN PROLIGHT+SOUND EXHIBITION ROE Visual organizes alternative product presentations in response to COVID-19 crisis

Leek, The Netherlands (9 March 2020) – Over the last days ROE Visual has considered the safety of its global client base and its own personnel in relation to the upcoming trade shows and has decided to pull out of the Prolight+Sound exhibition in Frankfurt.

With the deepening of the COVID-19 crisis on a global scale, events and exhibitions are either postponed or canceled.

“Taking the general effect of the outbreak of the coronavirus into consideration, we saw no other option than to re-think our plans for this Spring and to decide not to participate in the postponed Prolight+Sound exhibition”, states Marina Prak, Marketing Manager at ROE Visual. “The quality of our exhibition presence and the total experience of the tradeshows will be under pressure, but foremost the safety of our personnel and clients is what is paramount in our view”.

“There is no doubt that trade show organizers will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of visitors, but we should show our common responsibility as a company and contribute in our own way out of respect and care to all our visitors and clients”, states Jason Lu, General Manager for ROE Visual.

“We apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by this decision. The ROE Visual EU team is working hard to organize alternative plans. These will include in-house product presentations, open-house meetings and seminar days organized around specific topics. All small-scale events which rule out any added risks for all involved”, Prak continues.

“We want to create the opportunity for all our clients to get up-to-date product information and to be presented with our latest product launches. Furthermore, we specifically invite AV technicians , who might face less work due to show cancellations, to use their free time to update their skills and knowledge in the ROE Academy”.

The alternative plans will be finalized in the coming week. Dates for open-houses and seminars will be published via the ROE Visual social media channels.

The ROE Visual showroom in Leek can be visited on appointment, it holds a large display of the latest ROE Visual products. In-house or on-site product demonstrations are part of the usual ROE Visual sales routine and can be requested at all times. Please look here for all contact details.

More information:

www.roevisual.com