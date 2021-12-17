ROE Visual Assists Inaugural Festival of Orchestra in Australia

Running from 26 November to 4 December, the Festival of Orchestra (FOFO) has concluded successfully with six magical night concerts at the Adelaide Showground. Featuring ROE Visual Outdoor LED panels and technically supported by Novatech Creative Event Technology, the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) created a unique experience for all visitors.

Festival of Orchestra is an exciting new initiative by the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, taking the orchestra out of the concert hall and onto the outdoor stage. With a range of outdoor concerts, performing under the stars, the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra opened an extraordinary musical world to the broader audience.

The performance stage was fitted with three large LED screens, used in different configurations throughout the six concerts. ROE Visual Carbon CB5 panels were selected for their excellent brightness and low self-weight. The exposure to the springtime winds caused no problem since the Carbon series has a sturdy wind-resisting frame.

Knowing the qualities of the CB5 LED panels and their capability for a stunning visual display, Novatech used these panels as their preferred choice for this job. “The LED products provided by ROE Visual surprise us time-and-again with their incredible quality and brightness, bringing great visual effects in all situations,” comments Ashley Gabriel, Director of Sales and Marketing of Novatech Creative Event Technology.

“It’s gratifying for us to see that Novatech selects our products for such an outstanding project; we’re proud to be their product of choice,” states Grace Kuo, ROE Visual Sales Director.