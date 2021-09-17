Robe Show Goes on BIG Time at PLASA 2021

Moving and LED lighting manufacturer Robe enjoyed the energy and enthusiasm of industry professionals reconnecting in person at the 2021 PLASA trade expo in London Olympia last week, which was the UK’s first such entertainment technology ‘post’ pandemic event. This year PLASA was staged in conjunction with the ABTT (Association of British Theatre Technicians).

Robe took the opportunity to showcase a raft of innovative recently launched products, also returning to the show as the headline sponsor as in previous years. This underlined the brand’s confidence in the UK market moving forward and ramping up generally, and in PLASA as a strategic point of convergence for key players.

The striking and stylish Robe booth had a high visual impact and reflected the mood of the moment. A large meeting area out front and a substantial demo area ‘back-of-house’ proved a streamlined hub for meeting, networking, and in-depth product-related discussions and demonstrations.

A timecoded lightshow utilising the newest products was based on a mixtape of epic West End production numbers. There was a heavy emphasis on the previewed T11 Profile fixture and the recently launched T2 Profile and Fresnel luminaires, all optimised and finessed for the demands of theatre and performance applications including silent operation and outstanding colour mixing.

The T11 made an instant impression – and generated intrigue and excitement, being a preview product – its look and features resonating with people watching the lightshow. T11 will be a valuable addition to Robe’s growing theatrical LED ranges.

Other products attracting intense interest included the new CUETE moving light, a fantastic, highly affordable entry-level moving light, perfect for clubs, bars, and event companies representing outstanding value for money and ROI.

The ProMotion – moving head effects and video projector – was another new product receiving attention, complete with digital gobos, graphic effects, etc., perfect for retail and any live event scenario needing custom or special visuals.

Products like FORTE and ESPRITE highlighted Robe’s unique and patented TRANSFERABLE ENGINETM (TE) LED technology, a hugely flexible concept offering the option of having different and interchangeable LED engines – high powered, high CRI, ‘tungsten’, etc., – in the same fixture hardware, which can be quickly changed / ‘transferred’ in 5 to 7 minutes.

TE brings yet more positive value to all areas of professional and entertainment lighting, from rental companies to installers.

Both areas of the Robe booth plus the section occupied by architectural brand Anolis were constantly busy throughout all three days with quality visitors. A diverse cross section rocked up to the booth to see the products and say hello in person after months of lockdowns, from lighting designers and directors to rental companies, freelancers, and other interested parties, representing multiple sectors, from cruise ships to theatres, venues, and touring.

Theresa Gibson, head of marketing at Robe UK commented, “Robe’s commitment to the show as headline sponsor was equalled by PLASA’s delivery of a great event that helped in uniting the industry under one roof in challenging circumstances.

“People and relationships are the lifeblood of our industry and what makes it so very special. PLASA and the ABTT gave us the opportunity to showcase our new fixtures and engage in meaningful conversations in a return to some form of normality and demonstrated that the industry is back with a vengeance! It was just the tonic everyone needed!”

For more info check www.robe.cz

Photos taken by Louise Stickland.