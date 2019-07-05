Robe for Ferrugem DVD Shoot

Brazilian singer-songwriter Samba Ferrugem – known for his distinctive red hair that inspired the Ferrugem (‘Rust’) nickname which he then adopted as a stage name – recorded a live concert DVD in the Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro Brazil. This spectacle was directed by Anselmo Trancoso with lighting designed by director of photography (DOP) Carlinhos “Carlos” Nogueira … utilising 450 Robe moving lights. This impressive inventory of equipment plus other fixtures and the 500 plus metres of LED screens involved, was co-ordinated and delivered by Sao Paulo based rental company Wolf Produções, headed by Gabriel Pincel and João Freitas. Wolf Produções has supplied technical production to the artist on tour and was asked to co-ordinate the substantial kit needed to light this show. Gabriel Pincel was the project’s technical director.

“Carlos” Nogueira is one of the best-known DoPs / lighting designers in Brazil and in fact Latin America and he has worked with all the high-profile stars as his style and magic touches are very much sought after. His approach to lighting this concert was to treat it like any large arena show – with an array of extras to ensure that the 18 cameras could get all the shots required.

The Robe quote broke down into 36 x Robe BMFL WashBeams, 94 x Pointes, 60 x MegaPointes, 62 x Spiiders, 56 x Spikies, 72 x LEDBeam 150s and 57 x CycFX 8 tilting LED battens … collectively these gave Carlos plenty of dynamics to enhance the fast-paced show for camera! The initial lighting rig drawings were sent to Gabriel and his team at Wolf Produções and they started work on prepping the rig and all the structures that needed to be installed in the venue to support the lighting and LED video elements.

The BMFL WashBeams were positioned for upstage power looks and blasting through from the back. The MegaPointes were rigged on square trusses above the stage and above a long catwalk protruding into the audience. The Pointes and LEDBeam 150s were rigged on the front wings of the stage and on a series of LED borders framing the over-stage trusses, while the Spiiders were on audience trusses flown above the arena, illuminating the crowd for those big sumptuous wide shots and sweeps across the venue.

The CycFX 8s were also on the square trusses above the runway and stage along with the MegaPointes, with some on the floor below the rear LED screens. The rig was designed for good general even lighting coverage for all cameras as well as for offering lots of interesting back of camera fillers and multiple effects for specific moments in the show. The MegaPointes produced fabulous ‘group effects’ which looked spectacular on camera utilizing the gobos and prisms there was more than enough variety.

The Spiiders created large blocks of color washing across the vast audience, together with movement effects and waves, particularly utilizing their central flower LED effects. The BMFL WashBeams served as the main ‘photo’ and key light fixtures, together with their excellent spot-style effects which matched perfectly with all the effects-type lighting in every scene.

The CycFX 8s were used to outline the geometry and shapes of the square trusses and other scenery pieces to which they were attached highlighting the overall LED set and digital architecture as an entity. The 90 x Pointes were the workhorses of the rig and fundamental to the whole overall design. The effects and overall looks that Carlos could produce with them were essential for the scene setting and coloration, and he remarks that they complimented the MegaPointes perfectly.

The little LEDBeam 150s added zesty lines and blocks of sharp beams along the long over-stage trusses, augmenting some of the Pointe looks and highlighting the scenery and stage design. Carlos has been using Robe fixtures in his work for some time and generally it’s his go-to moving light. As one of the best known and most in-demand DoP’s in Brazil, it’s a great reference for the brand to be regularly specified for the “incredible results” that the lights bring to a shoot.

He loves the MegaPointe for the effects – gobos, prisms, etc. – as well as for the generous zoom, the smooth CMY mixing and the overall speed of the fixture, another key feature that made the original Pointe such a popular choice. He finds the Spiider a powerful light source, that is smooth, refined and elegant in output and color mixing, and as for the LEDBeam 150 …. it’s an “invaluable tool” for all sorts of effects.

Carlos believes that Robe is currently a market leader and ‘the’ moving light reference brand for lighting designers in all areas of the industry. “Robe has reached this position with lots of hard work and a combination of listening intensively to what people have been demanding in the products and delivering technical innovations for day-to-day use”.

There were many challenges with a show of this nature in terms of production, but with good preparation in advance and excellent technical support in Wolf Produções, the creative and technical teams could ensure that lighting and video worked seamlessly together to produce the visual extravaganza that Carlos Noguera and Anselmo envisioned. Ferrugem’s many fans packing into the Arena were also treated to a live show of epic proportions, together with the excitement of actually being part of the DVD record.

A combination of grandMA3 and grandMA2 consoles were used to run the lighting and Resolume media server running playback video, with Matheus Feitosa working as Carlos’s main lighting programmer. The executive producers were Sergio Gold, MD of Gold Produções – also Ferrugem’s management company – and Marcelle Farias.

Photos: Bruno Henrique

Source: Robe