Robe | CLC Delivers Stylish Streaming options

Chicago, USA-based Charles Ford and his business partner Brandon Clark from Creative Live Control share a zest for life and lighting which is their passion … and there is no way that the coronavirus pandemic is stopping them from spreading positive vibes throughout their community with imagination and creative solutions utilizing their collective resources and knowledge!

Taking advantage of the explosion in artists wanting to livestream their work and reach out to their fans, they have developed a professional streaming production service – lighting, audio, cameras and broadcast – that meets all the social distancing requirements, can be installed and run by the two of them, and produces a cool, streamlined result.

Gone are the days of listening to someone passionately vocalizing their latest power ballad … whilst eyes are inextricably drawn to the back-of-shot trash can, or concentration on intense lyrics being distracted by gaudy wallpaper!

While the challenges of producing special high impact lighting for community lighting projects like Chicago Unite at Night have been stimulating and fun, Charles and Brandon also need to generate some business as all their touring work has currently been cancelled, so they hit on the idea of the professional live streaming service.

The living room of Charles’ condo has been transformed into a pop-up studio space and after a couple of test runs, there is a queue of local artists lined up to visit and use the facilities.

Brandon completed all the networking, internet and broadcast elements and lighting – using six Robe Pointe multipurpose moving lights from locally-based rental company JRLX, while Charles programmed and created visual content.

“Basically, it was as much kit as we knew we could safely run in a set up like this with limited power. Pointes offer a massive amount of options and in a small space we only use a fraction of their intensity, but their presence makes a huge difference in the quality and look of the stream.”

During the broadcasts, Brandon runs the streaming and lighting from one laptop and a grandMA 2 light and Charles takes care of audio on another laptop, cutting the cameras via an M-BOX media server and a grandMA 2 onPC Command Wing.

“Two of us can handle the whole production extremely well and even with artists in the room, social distancing is easily achievable!” states Charles, who is also thankful for his tolerant neighbors!

The first three live sessions featured DJ Josh One who needed a cool and vibrant lightshow, R’n’B singer Joe Viba whose visual treatment was starker and more contrasting, and Chicago pop singer Sa’rayah whose powerful and dramatic voice demanded lighting to match.

“With the six Pointes, I have absolutely no problem in achieving a wide variety of looks.”

Creative Live Control is looking forward to more action in the studio, and they can also take the package to other locations to ensure that streams get a dynamic, polished, and distinctive look.

Since the pandemic started, Charles has also been busy giving online lectures and holding seminars with lighting design students at Pace University in New York, one of many educational establishments that have shifted to remote learning for the immediate future.

Images: Courtesy Creative Live Control