ROBE – A Tribute to Marco Bartolini

The Robe Family is heartbroken to announce the death of Marco Bartolini, a hugely popular and well-known industry face in Italy and internationally, who passed away on 10th February 2021 following a short battle with cancer.

Marco started working with Robe in 2004 when at SR Consulting, and since 2007 he has headed the team at Robe’s Italian distributor, RM Multimedia. Earlier in his career, he had worked with other notable industry brands and companies including SGM, always living and breathing the entertainment technology world that was his passion and in which he became a key figure.

His kindness, generosity, affable personality, and laid-back humour touched everyone he met, while his natural charisma and direct, honest approach to business impressed and earned respect, even from competitors! He possessed the wonderful ability and had a big enough heart to see positive attributes everywhere and in so many people.

Everyone wanted to hang out with Marco at shows, gigs, events, and exhibitions.

In his wide circle of loyal industry and personal friends, he was a person of integrity, vision, tolerance, and was an open and non-judgemental spirit. His trademark infectious smile – which cemented so many friendships and business deals – was widely loved.

His untimely passing leaves a huge gap.

Robe s.r.o. CEO Josef Valchar stated, “Marco was a beautiful person and one of a kind. I and all the international team at Robe who were lucky enough to work and spend time with him over these last 17 years will miss him greatly. His understated and cheeky wit, his attention to detail, his love of motorbiking and his pride in Italian culture, history, and lifestyle – which he constantly shared with colleagues and friends – all made him special. Above all, he was a humble person who never took those around him for granted and appreciated everything in life that he worked so hard to achieve.”

While loving his work, the industry and enjoying life, Marco was an equally dedicated family man. He is succeeded by his wife and soul-mate Paula Porolisseanu and their two young children. They were the centre of his universe, kept him grounded and focussed … and will now see his legacy live on.

Date of issue: 15th February 2021.

