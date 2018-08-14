Rich Rowley is joining Adlib as General Manager of Lighting and Video.

Rich has enjoyed a long relationship – both commercially and socially – with the Liverpool based full production and rental specialist over the years, and he brings more than a decade of his own senior management experience from working at two of the highest profile lighting and visual operations in the UK – XL Video and PRG.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Adlib, which is expanding, investing and poised to move into a new warehouse and office facility which will be ready soon.

Rich will be concentrating on the already substantial lighting and video / AV aspects of Adlib as the company completes the transition from its original audio roots into one of the premier full service technical solutions providers in Europe.

The scope of his work will be to ensure that Adlib can offer up to stadium levels of technical excellence as well as imagination, flair and creative approaches in all departments – lighting, sound, video, and rigging – for the benefit of a diverse multi-sector client base.

“I am delighted to welcome Rich into the Adlib family” stated Adlib owner and founder Andy Dockerty, “I believe it is testament to the growth of Adlib and the development of our lighting and video departments that we have secured the services of a character of Rich’s unquestionable status. His wealth of knowledge will enhance a tremendously focused and talented team.”

Andy goes on to explain that Adlib has been built and driven by the “passion and dedication of many like-minded individuals over the years”, and he feels with Rich coming on-board, the “timing is great to spearhead further growth, offer more opportunities for those wanting a career in the industry and in ensuring that we can deliver to the same quality and excellence in all disciplines”.

While Rich’s lively and energetic style of management is a perfect fit for the spirit and essence of Adlib, for Rich … working for Adlib really is like a dream come true!

He has a big smile on his face, as it’s actually been something he has aspired to for some time. Now all the stars have aligned, and his alacrity and enthusiasm will be energised alongside that of his new colleagues.

He recalls the first time he sat down and shared a beer with Andy in 1993.

“With Adlib, it’s always been about the people, and that’s a big part of the company’s success.

“Andy and the other directors have carefully nurtured the Adlib brand with that in mind, they have applied the strongest ethics to their collective activities, and it’s always been a positive and inspirational working environment with room for people’s personal and professional growth”.

Rich’s task of increasing market share for the lighting and visuals side of the business and exploring global opportunities also coincides with a substantial investment in the last 12 months … in Unilumin LED screen and other leading video product, together with around another £1 million in new moving lights and LED luminaires.

He sees a huge potential in the convergence of all disciplines and in Adlib being ideally positioned to offer full service packages as a streamlined, more efficient and cost-effective option for clients who can deal with just one entity for all their production needs.

Rich is looking forward to collaborating with “the highly talented” management, technical, administration and logistical teams at Adlib, and engaging in a “long, fruitful and highly successful working relationship”.