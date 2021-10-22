Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® to Address Credit Collection and Archiving Practices at AES Fall Online 2021

New York, NY, October 21, 2021 — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® is hosting two sessions at this year’s AES Fall Online 2021 Convention that will address credit collection and archiving practices of content creators.

On Friday, October 22, from 11:00am-12:00pm EDT, the Recording Academy P&E Wing will present the session “Whose Job Is It Anyway? Collecting Credits in the Recording Studio.” This session’s presenters include Cameron Craig (producer/mixer/engineer and an executive director of the UK’s Music Producers Guild), Sylvia Massy (producer/engineer), Jr. Regisford (Manager, New Heights/New Heat Entertainment) and Craig Rosen (Executive Vice President A&R Operations/Atlantic Records), discussing the challenges of collecting creator credit metadata. Records today are made in a variety of ways, often with multiple engineers, songwriters, musicians, mixers, artists, mastering engineers, etc., which begs the question “Who Did What?” Each of the panelists will share their points of view on whose job is it to key-in this important metadata. Maureen Droney, Sr. Managing Director, Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, will serve as moderator.

The P&E Wing will also, in association with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES) give AES Fall Online 2021 attendees of the Convention a first look at results from the recent survey of the P&E Wing and AES music production and engineering community on current practices and challenges in audio archiving. The session, titled How You are Protecting Legacies: Topline Results from the Recording Academy P&E Wing and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Survey will be streamed on Thursday, October 21, from 3:00pm – 4:00pm EDT

