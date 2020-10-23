Prolyte welcomes All Creation to become distributor in Japan

Established in 1995, All Creation is a professional team for construction in Japan, including stage setup, LED assembly, lighting installation, TV, movie set assembly, and other event services.

The first journey between All Creation and Prolyte could date back to 15 years ago when was the easy connection of trusses introduced to All Creation. At that time, it was common sense that bolts were the mainstream for connecting truss flange surfaces, and work would not progress without an impact driver. „However, Prolyte truss is easy to be connected by a hammer, and I was surprised and interested in the overwhelmingly fast assembly speed without worrying about forgetting to tighten the bolts.“ Koichi Okajima says — CEO of All Creation

Back in the day, there was a concern about the lack of experienced personnel (engineers) in Japan, while the same applied to All Creation. Safety issues and personnel training were the most discussed topics in All Creation. More importantly, they are the present and future subjects to be taken care of. „Using Prolyte products, I realised that not only can these problems be solved, but also the construction time can be shortened. Partnering with Prolyte helps us reduce cost; the costs in all perspectives. This is one of the reasons I choose Prolyte.“

„In addition, next to the outstanding product that drives this partnership, the biggest reason is the close communication between Eddie and all the staff in Prolyte. Both Eddie, who is the main responsible for All Creation, and other colleagues. They answered all our questions and fulfilled our requests sincerely and patiently by conducting multiple meetings. In the last several months, we were led to great relief. I am thankful to you.“

I look forward to continuing to improve my knowledge of products and expand Prolyte Market in Japan.“ Koichi Okajima continues.

Eddie Slotboom – Projects Director of Prolyte says, „Glad to be back in Japan with direct contact for all customers in Japan. Happy to work with such a dedicated and well organised team as All Creation. Professional view on the entertainment branch with a wide knowledge. Sure that the Prolyte brand will succeed under the flag of All Creation with Mr. Okajima“

Should you have any inquiries, All Creation can be reached at:

Email: info@all-creation.co.jp

Tel: +81 6 6975 5006

website: www.all-creation.co.jp

About Prolyte

Prolyte brings something new every year. Founded in 1991 in Leek, Netherlands, it has quickly become famous around the world due to its in-house expertise of being one step ahead with a new mentality and new energy.

Prolyte – Feel. Fantastic.